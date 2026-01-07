If you've never tried our choice as the best rear light, now's the time – The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 is now at its lowest ever price in this limited-time cycling deal

There's no doubt that we love the Magishine SEEMEE 300, and we've highlighted many a good deal on what is our pick as the best rear bike light overall in the Cyclingnews bike lights buying guide.

Right now at Amazon, the SEEMEE 300 has just hit the lowest price we've ever seen. Currently discounted by a massive 41%, taking it down to a bargain price of just £35, and a saving of almost £25 on the Amazon RRP of £60.

In his Magicshine SEEMEE 300 review, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones, awarded it with a flawless review, and said, "it’s a pretty open-and-shut case to say the Magicshine is the best rear bike light on the market at the moment."

If you've had your eye on one, this is the time to find out for yourself why we rate this rear bike light so highly. Amazon has this bike light deal marked as a limited-time offer, ending on 16th January. So we'd advise moving quickly, as with all the best deals, it's while stock lasts, at this price, it won't be long.

The SEEMEE 300 has the best battery life of any rear light on the market, at a huge 200 hours. Even though it's now been superseded by its SEEMEE 400 sibling, the 300 still beats that for battery life, with the latest Magicshine offering only coming in at a claimed 107 hours.

We've yet to review the SEEMEE 400, and although the battery life is less, it does tick a lot of boxes that suggest this model may come out on top when we do. This includes, as the name suggests, a max 400 lumen output, upping the output over the SEEMEE 300 by, you've guessed it, 100 lumens.

Elsewhere, the 400 now features integration with the best bike computers from the likes of Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead, which allows for on-the-go light control. The features on both versions are much the same, including the intelligent braking system, weight (at 80g), and the waterproof rating.

So the SEEMEE 300, unless you really want those extra 100 lumens, is still the way to go for a rear bike light, especially at this price. However, if you really want the latest version, then the Magicshine SEEMEE 400 is also currently discounted by 24% at Amazon. Taking it down to £53.19 from the £69.99 RRP.

Although these Amazon deals are UK-based, I've hunted around for Magicshine deals on Amazon US, and both the SEEMEE 300 and 400 have 20% off. These are less than the UK offers but are still worthy discounts, especially on the all-new SEEMEE 400.

