Keep the bike thieves at bay with the OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock – it’s normally one of the most expensive bike locks on the market, but right now it's 20% off at Amazon

The best bike locks don't come cheap, and for me, it’s a rather irritatingly expensive necessity that's purely based on another person's potential desire to steal my bike. I’ve never had the misfortune of a bike being stolen, but a quick look at the Bike Index Bike Theft Report 2025 shows that theft remains a major issue.

As thieves get bolder, targeting e-bikes and high-value bikes, the best you can do if you really have to leave your bike unattended, even for a moment, is invest in a top-rated lock. The best budget bike locks will provide you with some security, but one of the best around is the OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock, and right now at Amazon, it’s reduced to just $215.96, which is 20% off the MSRP of $269.95.

Get the OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock for just $215.96 at Amazon.

It means you can get this angle grinder-resistant lock at one of its best-ever prices, and it makes it a perfect time to invest in your bike's security. However, with Christmas fast approaching, if you’re still shopping for the cyclist in your life, you might want to consider the OnGuard as a cycling-themed gift.

It might not be the most exciting Christmas present, but I’d be quite happy to receive one of these on Christmas morning, especially if it means my bike has some serious security looking after it.

For UK Christmas shoppers, there's a minimal discount at Amazon, but over at Tredz, you can get the OnGuard RockSolid for just £149.99, and a saving of £50 on the usual RRP of £199.99.

Save 20% ($53.99) OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock: was $269.95 now $215.96 at Amazon Save 20% The OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock is claimed to deliver an ultra-secure bike lock performance, and is now at one of its best-ever prices. It's designed to be sturdy, strong and is fairly lightweight at a claimed 1.3kg. The RockSolid features an internal multiple locking system and OnGuard's proprietary RockSolid coating that resists angle grinders.

Not all bike locks are made equal, and some locks can stand up to considerably more punishment than others. The OnGuard certainly ticks all the boxes as far as premium bike locks go, and it has an impressive list of security features that you'd expect when paying the usual $269 full price.

OnGuard says the RockSolid is crafted from a proprietary blend of ultra-high-strength materials and reinforced with a multi-layered defence system. They also claim the OnGuard RockSolid is virtually impervious to the cutting force of angle grinders, and its intricate structure is engineered to resist cutting, which they say renders any attempts to breach its fortified exterior futile.

Bold claims, of course, and although we've not tested these claims to substantiate them, OnGuard puts its money behind the claims by offering an anti-theft protection program. It includes up to $5,001 on bicycle coverage (with registration, where available), and that gives added peace of mind and confidence to OnGuard’s lock technology claims.

The OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock is one of the best bike locks on the market. (Image credit: OnGuard)

