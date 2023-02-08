Maap Thermal base layer review: The power of Polartec

The Maap Thermal base layer uses Power Grid material to boost warmth and breathability

By Tom Wieckowski
published
MAAP long sleeve base layer
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

It's a little on the expensive side, but the Maap Thermal base layer will keep you really dry and warm. It may be a perfect option for harder efforts or to keep things light if you want to avoid excess winter kit bulk

Pros

  • +

    Polartec Power Grid material adds both warmth and breathability

  • +

    Soft and comfortable fabric

  • +

    Four interesting colourways

  • +

    Men's and women's versions are available

Cons

  • -

    On the more expensive end of the spectrum

Why you can trust Cyclingnews Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've been wearing the MAAP Thermal long-sleeve base layer regularly during my winter rides. Spending the last few months testing a range of long-sleeve and winter base layers and trying various kit combinations each time I've headed out the door, in a bid to overhaul our best cycling base layers guide. 

About the Maap Thermal long-sleeve base layer

Price: £75 / $100 / 50 AUD /  €120

Materials: 91% Polyester 9% Elastane 

Available Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: Nightshade, Black, Fog, Mix 

One thing I've learned is that base layers can make or break a cold ride. I really like heading out into the cold in a nice warm base layer, it helps me mentally to know I'm using the right tool for the job. I've spent a good amount of time riding in the Maap Thermal base layer this winter from long steady rides in the cold to more intense club runs and have been impressed with what I've found.  

The long sleeve Thermal base layer from Maap sits just under the Deep Winter base layer - the brand's warmest offering - in the Maap lineup. It's a medium-weight base layer with long sleeves and comes in at £75 / $90. 

A close up of the Polartec power grid logo on the lower front right hand side of the base layer

A small Polartec logo features on the right hand hip (Image credit: Future)

Design and Aesthetics 

The Thermal base layer is constructed from 91% Polyester and 9% Elastane and uses the Power Grid material from US-brand Polartec. This is a patented fabric technology that, in essence, features a raised grid of small fleecy squares to increase warmth and breathability, in this case all over the inside of the base layer. 

The grid design is meant to create air channels to aid warmth but the raised fibres are also claimed to transport moisture away from the skin to the outside of the base layer, keeping the wearer dry and comfy. Maap lists the Thermal base layer's temperature range as being between -10C/14F to 10C/50F, which is a pretty wide range. 

It's a lightweight material and the base layer isn't a thick, heavy-set affair. It's fitted and reasonably tight but is light and will work well beneath race-fit layers. 

The fabric used is also Bluesign-approved. If you aren't familiar with Bluesign, it sets a standard for sustainable textile production and products carrying this mark mean they meet this sustainability standard. In the event of a crash, Maap does offer a crash replacement policy offering a healthy 40% discount on replacement kit. 

The Thermal base layer comes in four colours, and not the traditional black and white you can expect from most base layers. Here you can choose from: Nightshade, Fog, Mix (red, black, purple, cream) and finally black. You better make sure you get your outer layers unzipped at the cafe if you want your riding mates to see these snazzy colours. It features subtle Maap logos and a Polartec logo just above the front hem. 

The neck has a slight scoop to it, so if you do prefer a taller neck, I'd recommend Rapha Pro Team Thermal or the budget-friendly Galibier Barrier. In my size small the fit was good, with the arms extending down comfortably over the wrists and there was enough hem to tuck into tights without excess bunching. Seams are low profile and unobtrusive and run down the sides of the torso, shoulders and neck. 

The Maap Thermal base layer is very soft and does feel like a premium product in line with its fairly high price tag. 

A purple Maap Thermal LS base layer as seen from behind being worn by a man. Seams travel across the shoulders and around the nape of the neck

The base layer is fitted and stretchy, our sample came in this 'Nightshade' colour (Image credit: Future)

Performance 

I enjoyed riding in the Thermal base layer from the off. I found it to be really comfortable and soft to wear, but the warmth it provided was really surprising, the Polartec material certainly does what it promises. 

One of my first rides in the Thermal was a morning where I set off at around 5C/14F and finished at around 10C/50F. With a windproof winter jacket on top, I ended up overheating a bit at the end of the ride and the Thermal felt really warm, too warm in fact. It more than holds its own down to freezing temperatures and wicks sweat and moisture really well. If you're looking for a base layer to handle freezing weather the Thermal will be more than up to the job.  

Its lack of bulk means it will also really suit riders who like to dress on the lighter side or achieve the right warmth with a few thinner layers. It will go unnoticed under tighter long sleeve jerseys or jackets. 

It's also washed well over the winter, and I can't see any signs of the Power Grid squares losing their shape or lying flat thus far.  

Maap Thermal LS base layer purple powergrid fabric

The geometric Power Grid system helps to trap air and wick moisture away  (Image credit: Future)

Verdict 

The Maap Thermal long-sleeve base layer is a really capable piece of kit. It's stylish and it was refreshing to wear the Nightshade (purple) colour, even if only I saw it. As mentioned, as base layers go it is moving toward the more expensive end of the spectrum, but the Power Grid fabric does a brilliant job of keeping the wearer warm and transporting moisture away from the body without adding excessive bulk. I was surprised at how dry I - and the base layer itself - was when I checked at the end of each ride with it. 

I'd have no qualms about using it as my starting point for the coldest days on the bike. It has stood up to washing and is supported by the Maap crash replacement policy should the worst happen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing Scorecard and notes
Design and Aesthetics Styish, and the Power Grid material works well and allows for a lighter weight garment to be produced 8/10
Value In the 'expensive' category for a base layer but it does work very well 7/10
SizingTrue to size with ample stretch 8/10
WarmthKept me warm on the coldest days 9/10
Comfort Very soft and comfortable 8/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 80%

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.