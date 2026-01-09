'A year of balanced outcomes' - Brompton optimistic despite a £2 million loss and a drop in sales

Brompton has faced losses of up to £2 million and a 7.5% drop in sales in 12 months to last March 31, 2025, but CEO Will Butler-Adams painted a more optimistic picture, saying that it was a year of "balanced outcomes" that included "significant achievements and setbacks.”

The folding bike company's annual accounts have reiterated that the decline is mainly due to "global economic uncertainty" in the cycling industry, and that its plans to reach new markets and invest in new product lines should offset those losses in the future.

The annual accounts highlighted that its monthly subscription service grew by 45%.

In addition, the company had also moved toward premium products, which led to an increase in revenue per bike sold, and its Brompton G Line launch in September 2024 in the UK and Europe was successful, accounting for roughly 9% of sales by volume and 9.8% of its turnover.

Butler-Adams remained positive despite the increase in after-tax losses from £1,046,324 in 2024 to £2,080,303 in 2025.

“Looking forward, the outlook remains optimistic, with normalisation in the cycling industry after consecutive years of challenges, the impending launch of the G Line in new markets, and continued investment in new product lines, which the Brompton Group is excited to release soon,” Butler-Adams said in the report.