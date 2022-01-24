Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 2022
Giovanni Lonardi wins Clàssica Comunitat ValencianaItalian lands first race of European road season
Lift-off for the 2022 European road season starts here - PreviewSix weeks of intense early-season racing will lay foundations for 2022 season
Lorrenzo Manzin wins Classica Comunitat ValencianaFrenchman outsprints Aristi, Capiot
Stages
Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 202223 January 2022 | Valencia | 1.2
