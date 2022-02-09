Team Profile
Eolo-Kometa
- Vincenzo Albanese
- Davide Bais
- Simone Bevilacqua
- Mark Christian
- Marton Dina
- Alessandro Fancellu
- Erik Fetter
- Lorenzo Fortunato
- Francesco Gavazzi
- Alex Martin Gomez
- Sergio Garcia Gonzalez
- Arturo Grávalos
- Giovanni Lonardi
- Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez
- Mirco Maestri
- Edward Ravasi
- Samuele Rivi
- David Martin Romero
- Alejandro Ropero
- Diego Rosa
- Daniel Viegas
