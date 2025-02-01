Maeve Plouffe lands new team after off-season ‘scramble’

By
published

The glow of the Paris Games didn’t last long for the Aussie Olympian

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 18 Maeve Plouffe of Australia and ARA Australian Cycling Team competes in the breakaway during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 2 a 115km stage from Unley to Willunga Hill 370m on January 18 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Maeve Plouffe (ARA Australian Cycling team) at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maeve Plouffe went from the high of representing Australia on the track at the Olympic Games in Paris last season to the low of an uncertain future on the road.

The 25-year-old made her Women's WorldTour debut with DSM-firmenich in 2023 and had hoped her contract with the Dutch squad would be renewed for 2025. Not distracted by the track goals at the Games in August of 2024, Plouffe was quick to refocus on finishing the road season with them strongly. 

Sophie Smith