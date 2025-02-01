Heat on for men's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with top of 38°C forecast

Possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Geelong on Sunday which delivers the start-finish of the one-day WorldTour race

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Stage Winner Australian Sam Welsford riding for Red BullBoraHansgrohe cools off after the race during day nine of the 2025 Tour Down Under on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Sarah ReedGetty Images
Sam Welsford (Bora-Hansgrohe) tries to cool off after winning the final stage of the Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton is set to endure its hottest day of men’s WorldTour racing for the 2025 Australian summer block on the very last day of racing, with temperatures forecast to reach 38°C in Geelong at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The men’s peloton escaped the worst of the heat at the Santos Tour Down Under in Adelaide, although Sunday’s 90km finale in central Adelaide was heading toward 37°C, it appears the nation will be turning up the dial on the temperature gauge a notch on the riders right before they return to the European winter.

