'All in for Gate' – New Zealand champion takes a gamble that ends with second at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

By
published

After jumping up to WorldTour at 34 with XDS Astana, Aaron Gate quickly makes his mark in Geelong

GEELONG AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 02 LR The race winner Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla and the second classified Aaron Murray Gate of New Zealand and XDS Astana Team congratulate each other at podium during the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 Mens Elite a 1838km one day race from Geelong to Geelong UCIWT on February 02 2025 in Geelong Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Aaron Gate (XDS Astana) congratulates winner Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate may be anything but a newcomer to the cycling scene – laughingly making the point that 'a lot of the guys I raced with are now bloody sports directors' – but this year is his first in a WorldTour team and he’s already making the most of the opportunity. 

The 34-year-old rider has put his track ambitions on hold and made the move up to cycling's top division with XDS Astana in 2025, from a string of ProTeams and Continental squads, and quickly delivered a WorldTour Podium. Gate claimed the reduced bunch sprint for second at a sweltering edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race behind solo winner Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla).

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.