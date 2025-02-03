Ben Swift puts his hand up for Tour de France selection

The Ineos Grenadiers road captain hinted 2025 may be his swansong season but is thriving on team’s changed approach to Grand Tour racing

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 25 Ben Swift of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the breakaway during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 5 a 1457km stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 371m UCIWT on January 25 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 5 of the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Swift wants to win a race and is eyeing a return to the Tour de France in what could prove to be the final season of his long career. 

The Ineos Grenadiers road captain has created a niche role for himself at the Giro d’Italia the last three years, using his turn of speed in 2024 to, among other things, block eventual champion Tadej Pogačar at intermediate primes and assist teammate Geraint Thomas to third overall. 

Sophie Smith