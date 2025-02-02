'Better than he was last year' – Sam Welsford sets the standard as sprinters look to UAE Tour

The Australian won gold in the velodrome at the Olympics last year but is keen to further cement his name on the road in 2025

Welsford in action at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race alongside his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Welsford has set an early benchmark as the sprinter to beat this season. 

The 29-year-old made his season debut in Australia, claiming the national criterium title, three stage wins and the points classification at the Tour Down Under before helping Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Laurence Pithie to third place in a sweltering hot edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday. 

