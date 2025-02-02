Jayco-AlUla finally snares coveted men’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race trophy

After nine editions Australian team betters runner-up result from inaugural race with Swiss champion Mauro Schmid delivering a tenacious solo victory

Team DS Matt Hayman embraces Mauro Schmid on the podium – the rider who finally gave Jayco-AlUla the top step of the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla may not have had the Tour Down Under they were looking for but thanks to an unrelenting solo effort from Swiss champion Mauro Schmid they have managed to end the Australian summer on a high note, with the team’s first victory at the men’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Things didn’t look to be going well for the men’s squad when the Australian team walked away from the racing in South Australia without so much as a podium result and then they also lost a key card, Luke Plapp, who instead of pinning on a number was getting surgery on his wrist

