WorldTour relegation race takes shape after Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Road Race

By
published

XDS Astana making headway but miss objectives in season opener

XDS Astana&#039;s Aaron Gate scored important points at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, shown here second from left winning bunch sprint for second
XDS Astana's Aaron Gate scored important points at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, shown here second from left winning bunch sprint for second (Image credit: Getty Images)

The WorldTour teams are facing a fierce battle to remain in the sport's top league as the UCI's three-year promotion/relegation cycle ends in October. XDS Astana made some ground in their quest to remain in the WorldTour, gaining 477 points over 18th-placed Cofidis in the five weeks of the season, but still have a long way to go.

XDS Astana finished the combined 2023 and 2024 season rankings in 21st place and need to make it into the top 18 at the end of 2025 to stay in the WorldTour through 2028.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

More news
Adam Yates kicked his season off with a bang last year by winning the Tour of Oman overall

Adam Yates and Visma super talent Jørgen Nordhagen to make 2025 season debuts at Muscat Classic
Elisa Longo Borghini with her UAE Team ADQ teammates

'There is a little bit of pressure' - Elisa Longo Borghini expected to shine on home debut with UAE Team ADQ
Adam Yates kicked his season off with a bang last year by winning the Tour of Oman overall

Adam Yates and Visma super talent Jørgen Nordhagen to make 2025 season debuts at Muscat Classic
See more latest