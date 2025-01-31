How to watch Cadel Evans Road Race 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

The peloton in action at a previous edition of Tour Down Under

Watch the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race this weekend as the Women's WorldTour season continues in Australia on February 1, and the men's WorldTour contest at Cadel Evans Road Race takes place on February 2. Here, Cyclingnews brings you all the information on Cadel Evans Road Race streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

After the Women's Tour Down Under and men's Tour Down Under kicked things off last week, the top-level racing season continues in Geelong with the pair of races this weekend featuring several top names, including Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).

Other names filling out the startlist at the two races include defending men's champion Laurence Pithie (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez), and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers)

Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health), Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL), Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ), Corbin Strong and Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech), and Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek) will also be among the major names taking the start.

Both races begin and end in Geelong with the men tackling a 183km course and the women racing over 142km. The courses are largely flat, though late ascents of Challambra Crescent (1.1km at 8.5% – four for the men and two for the women) will pose stern tests for the fast finishers.

2025 Cadel Evans Road Race free streams

The 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race is being aired around the world, though fans in Australia itself have the sweetest deal as they get to watch the Cadel Evans Road Race for free.

Both the men's and women's races at the 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race will be aired on free-to-air TV channels 7Mate and 7HD, as well as the free streaming platform, 7plus. All are operated by Seven West Media, which has the main broadcast deal in place this year with the Cadel Evans Road Race.

7Plus requires a registration but no payment, although coverage is geo-restricted so you'll only be able to watch it in Australia, unless you use a VPN to access your account from abroad – more on that below.

Watch the 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's no better VPN for unblocking streaming services, according to TechRadar. It offers super-fast connections to over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, and it's compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. You get a money-back guarantee and there's a big discount at the moment.

How to watch the 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race in the US

Fans in the US can often find it tricky to watch cycling but there will be action on Flobikes offering live streams for both days of the Cadel Evans Road Race.

FloBikes is the dedicated cycling arm of FloSports, which carries a wide range of races. A monthly subscription costs $29.99 a month but there are big savings to be made on an annual plan, which is $149.99.

Watch the Cadel Evans Road Race in Canada

The Cadel Evans Road Race will be aired by FloBikes in Canada. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Watch the 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans can watch the 2025 Cadel Evans Road Race on Discovery+, the streaming home of Eurosport.

Discovery+ will have live streams for all stages of both races under the Eurosport brand. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which is all you need to get Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 a month before the service is folded into TNT Sports at the end of February.

Watch the Cadel Evans Road Race around the world

In many countries around Europe, Cadel Evans Road Race streaming will be available via the Eurosport brand. Somewhat confusingly, this coverage lives in different places depending on which country you're in. For some, it's Discovery+, for others it's Max, and just to add to the confusion, for those in the Netherlands it's HBO Max.

Additionally, there is coverage on free-to-air Spanish broadcaster RTVE, as well as TV2 in Denmark, and the sports specialist streaming platform L'Equipe TV in France.

Nearby to the action, in New Zealand, Sky Sport Now will show the Cadel Evans Road Race, while J-Sports in Japan and Zhibo.tv in China are options for the Asian Market. ESPN will show the race in numerous territories in Latin America and Abu Dhabi Sports TV will do the same in the Middle East.

Don't forget, you can tune in from anywhere if you're on the move, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cadel Evans Road Race 2025 Schedule