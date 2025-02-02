‘I don’t want a year of fizzling out’ – Geraint Thomas aims to be competitive in season of lasts

Ineos Grenadiers veteran suffered from illness during a five-week block of training and racing in Australia but will now return to the 'bunker'

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 25/01/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 5 Mclaren Vale to Willunga Hill, Adelaide, Australia - Geraint THomas, Ineos Grenadiers.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at the Santos Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Geraint Thomas had already changed into casual kit as teammates stripped off their lycra and doused themselves with water at the end of a sweltering Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday. 

The one-day event in Geelong marked the end of a five-week trip to Australia for the highly decorated Welshman, who has struggled with illness since the beginning of the Tour Down Under earlier this month. 

