Luke Plapp to have surgery on wrist, not racing Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) has ended the Australian racing season early, with his team announcing that the rider who came sixth overall at the Tour Down Under would be sitting out the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday as a result of a wrist injury.



Plapp could be seen racing with a heavily taped up left wrist earlier in the Australian summer season and the rider told Cyclingnews in Adelaide on Sunday that he had re-aggravated an earlier injury in December when he crashed in training while descending Mount Buffalo. He said that it had been sore since but he had been cleared, though another assessment of the injury has lead to a decision to pause his race plans.

"After suffering with ongoing wrist discomfort from an injury sustained in 2024, Luke Plapp will not race the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race under advice from the team’s medical staff after being reassessed," said the team in a statement.

"Plapp will have surgery & rehabilitate his wrist to ensure he is ready for the long 2025 season with big goals ahead."



The first sign that all may not be well came on Thursday, when the rider was not on the start line of the Surf Coast Classic in Lorne, a race he in 2024 used to test his recovery from a bad crash at stage 3 of the Tour Down Under that year – lining up with a heavily strapped left wrist and plenty of bandages.



More to come ....

