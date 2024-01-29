The Eddy Merckx bike raced by the Cannibal - Gallery

With the relaunch of Eddy Merckx bikes, I dug these photos out from my archive
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Few names have an impact like Eddy Merckx. He's a true legend of the sport, racking up innumerate victories over all imaginable terrains, on the road at least. Given that we've just seen the relaunch of the Eddy Merckx bike brand, nowadays owned by Ridley's parent company, Belgian Bike Factory, it seemed as good a time as any to knock up this gallery.
The bike is an Eddy Merckx that Merckx himself raced back in the day. Early in his career, Eddy Merckx frames were repainted Colnago Super's, but the 'EM' monogram on the fork crown is the giveaway that it's an original Eddy, in this case in Molteni livery. The year is unknown, but the late '70s to early '80s is the best guess I've got. In '75, the team was still on Colnagos, and later in the '80s, the tube shapes and lugs changed, especially the fork blades, which became deeper and more aero (by the standards of the day).
Thank you for your Cyclingnews subscription. We use our subscription fees to be able to keep producing all our usual great content as well as more premium pieces like this one. Find out more here.
This is subscriber exclusive content and can only be viewed if you have an active subscription with us.
Join now to access our subscriber exclusive content and have unlimited access to all our usual content with no limits