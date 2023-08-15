Canyon launches new Endurace with storage compartment inside the top tube

Canyon has launched new additions to the Endurace line in the form of three top-end CFR models and five CF SLX models.

The Endurace line received an update back in January 2022 when Canyon overhauled the entry-level CF and AL aluminium bikes. These models remain in the lineup going forward, but fast forward a year and a half and the sharp end of the range has now also been overhauled.

CFR bikes are Canyon's highest category models and the Endurace lineup now gains CFR classification bikes alongside the Ultimate and Aeroad. CFR frames feature higher grades of carbon fibre and manufacturing which are said to produce an excellent stiffness-to-weight ratio. Canyon claims the CFR frame is about 100 grams lighter than the CF SLX.

The Endurace sits alongside Canyon's Aeroad and Ultimate models as the brand's endurance-focused, all-day comfort bike. It has received several updates since its inception back in 2014 and the standout updates for the new bike centre around a brand new top tube frame storage compartment, increased tyre clearance, new aerodynamic features and revised geometry.

Is this the first road bike with top tube frame storage? (Image credit: Canyon )

The three top-end CFR models will have build kits to match, featuring either Dura-Ace, SRAM Red or Campagnolo Super Record groupsets and DT Swiss ERC 1100 wheels or Campagnolo Boras for the Super Record option.

There are five CF SLX models. Four are separated by a choice of SRAM Force, SRAM Rival, Shimano Ultegra or Shimano 105 groupsets. The fifth model is equipped with Ultegra Di2 and deeper aero DT Swiss ERC 1400 wheels.

Interestingly, every bike comes equipped with a Quarq, 4iii or Shimano power meter bar the most expensive CFR Super Record option as there is currently no power meter option for the new Campagnolo groupset, though this may change in the future.

All models will feature Canyon's CP0018 adjustable cockpit and the S15 VCLS 2.0 leaf spring suspension seatpost. Full build options and pricing are in a table below.

The CP0018 handlebar is easily height and width adjustable (Image credit: Canyon )

According to Canyon, the Endurace has long been a bike designed to help riders find comfort as well as speed on the road. Sharing handling characteristics with racier stablemates the Aeroad and Ultimate but providing a more comfortable platform. The brand says the Endurace is a bike for 'going long' on, providing comfort as well as speed on longer or all-day rides.

Canyon says the Endurace is a bike that's up for anything and five points became a focus when creating the new models. These were: adjustability, versatility, integration, aerodynamics and comfort. We will cover more on these points below where we cover the bike's features and tech.

Comfort is naturally a focus of an endurance-specific machine and the Endurace retains the S15 VCLS 2.0 comfort seatpost which uses two carbon fibre blades to create around 20mm of flex in the seatpost, acting as a form of suspension.

Tyre clearances have also been boosted from 32 to 35mm. Endurace bikes will also come fitted with 30mm tyres up front and 32mm in the rear. Top flight CFR models will use Schwalbe Pro One TLE tyres whilst the CF SLX models will come with Continental GP 5000 S TR. Although Canyon isn't marketing the Endurace as a bike for gravel, the bigger clearances will allow riders to fit gravel tyres and take it on light off-road duties too.

The Endurace features Canyon's 'sport geometry'. Compared to a racier Ultimate model the bike possesses roughly a 27mm higher stack and 15mm shorter reach. Canyon says this enables riders to adopt a more upright position which is kinder on the lower back and shoulders. Sizing goes from 3XS to 2XL and the 2XS and 3XS bikes roll on 650B wheels to keep handling consistent across frame sizes. Canyon hasn't included mudguard mount points to ensure ISO foot clearance so clip-on fenders will have to be the solution for winter riding.

The contents of the top tube tool roll (Image credit: Canyon )

Top tube storage

A first for Canyon and potentially a first for road bikes more generally is the integrated top tube storage compartment that the brand is calling the LOAD top tube storage system.

A small carbon fibre 'door' on the top tube a few centimetres behind the stem opens up to reveal a neoprene tool roll containing a C02 inflator and cartridge, tubeless plug, ratchet tool with eight hex and torx bits and two tyre levers which should cover most common roadside mechanicals. The tools themselves aren't included with the bike but can be added at checkout, says Canyon.

The new Endurace CFR and CF SLX models also gain Canyon's adjustable CP0018 cockpit. The handlebar which was originally featured on the Aeroad, provides riders with three adjustable width options and 15mm of height adjustment. Canyon says this means riders can choose to go low and narrow or high and wide depending on their own preferences.

Aero optimisation has also been considered according to Canyon, with aero gains still paying off on all-day rides. The front end of the bike has seen most of the updating here, with the CP0018 cockpit, as well as a narrower head tube shape and new fork profile as well as a more slender down tube. Canyon is partnered with aero experts Swiss Side and claims the Endurace is fast in the real world not just in CFD (computational fluid dynamics) simulations. There's a figure attached to the claims and Canyon reckons the new Endurace saves seven watts over the outgoing model at 45kph.

The front end has been tweaked with a narrower head and down tube and new fork shape (Image credit: Canyon )

Specs and pricing