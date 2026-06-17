Seka Spear review: Incredible specs and dialled geometry, but a disappointment in one vital area

Class-leading aero for an all-rounder, and cheaper than a Tarmac… So what’s the catch?

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Seka Spear
(Image credit: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A very accomplished machine, and on paper it promises the earth, but it's let down by a slightly floppy ride feel that no amount of aero credentials can get round. Good, but not a true world-beater.

Pros

  • +

    Light frameset

  • +

    Class-leading aero package

  • +

    Sorted geometry

  • +

    Plenty of cockpit options to choose from

Cons

  • -

    Not stiff enough

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Chinese bikes are one of perhaps two overarching themes in road bikes, along with ‘aero at the front, lightweight at the rear’. While it’s safe to say that a great proportion of ‘Western’ frames are manufactured in China, those bikes that are fully and proudly Chinese are very much upsetting the apple cart, and are now challenging the best road bikes on the market for top dog status and, more importantly, for your money.

In order to furnish you with objective and subjective testing to help inform your purchasing decisions, we’ve begun incorporating these Chinese bikes into our testing. We’ve run the X-Lab AD9 through the wind tunnel before giving it a full review, and at the time of writing, I am due to receive the new Incolour SSR, and my colleague Tom is in the process of testing a new Winspace. Now, though, it’s the turn of the Seka Spear, a bike (or frameset, I should probably say) that has been at the very forefront of the hype train.

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Seka Spear
It's a good looking bike, that's for sure(Image credit: Will Jones)