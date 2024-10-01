Review: Is the Ridley ASTR RS the future of gravel race bikes?

Aero frame and crazy-narrow handlebars combine with massive tyre clearance for a forward-thinking concept that seriously impresses

A competitively light, aero frame with huge tyre clearance, narrow handlebars and a new take on geometry make for a thoroughly modern gravel race bike

Pros

    Super-wide tyre clearance

    Excellent narrow cockpit

    Competitively lightweight

    Great spec

Cons

    Some quality control issues

    Progressive theme is somewhat let down by narrow wheels

    Press fit bottom bracket might put some off

Tech Specs: Ridley ASTR RS

Price: €11,699.00 as tested

Size: L

Weight: 7.9kg (ready to ride with 50mm tyres)

Groupset: SRAM Red XPLR AXS

Wheels: DT Swiss GRC 1400

Bar/stem: Forza Nimbus Pro Integrated Flared Gravel Bar & Stem

Ridley's new gravel bike will become a blueprint for how the best gravel race bikes will be designed over the next handful of years. That's a strong way to begin a review, I know, but I want to capture your attention because although that statement is nothing more than my own opinion, I really want it to be true. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Geometry comparison of Ridley's gravel bikes
ModelHeadtube angleBB dropChainstaysSeattube angleWheelbase
Kanzo Fast71.5°7342573°1026
Astr RS71.5°7542574°1043
Kanzo Adventure70.5°7543574°1046
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsA great looking bike with a safe aesthetic, but progressive design. Some might think it looks dull but functionally it's very well thought out. The ability to customise your paint finish helps too.10/10
BuildGreat spec with a narrow one-piece cockpit, high-end spec and high quality wheels. The narrow wheels are the only thing I'd change on this bike, despite being a good wheelset in their own right. 8/10
Performance, handling and geometryAn unusual geometry that pairs a long wheelbase with a low bottom bracket with a more aggressive fit, short stays and tight handling. It works well, even on tight cyclocross courses.9/10
WeightAt 7.9kg for a fully built race bike, it's competitive. It's not as light as the S-Works Crux though. 8/10
ValueThis is an expensive bike due to the premium spec, but overall, there are some more affordable options in the range, which starts at €3299. It also helps that the bike can be run 1x and 2x, and with the racy geometry paired with such wide clearance it's pretty versatile on everything from road to chunky gravel. 9/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 88%

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.