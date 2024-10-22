Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer review: A great value gilet for autumn

A gilet is a useful piece of cycling kit at this time of year, and this offering from Van Rysel does a great job

By
published
A rider wearing a black Van Rysel gilet
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Van Rysel Windproof Guilet Racer is an affordable, good-quality gilet that would make a versatile addition to any cycling wardrobe

Pros

  • +

    Strong performance for the price

  • +

    Good fit and aesthetics

  • +

    Useful over a wide range of conditions and temps

Cons

  • -

    Zipper covers are a bit fiddly

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A rider wearing a black Van Rysel RCR gilet

Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer

Price: £34.99
Rear pockets: Three
Weight: 143 grams
Fits into a pocket: Yes
Colours: Two
Sizes: S-XL 

Van Rysel has made a splash in the road cycling world this year with a bike everyone is now very familiar with in the RCR, as well as a range of new cycling kit. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and Aesthetics A functional design that works well without any hidden surprises, aesthetics wise the black colour and unfussy are easy on the eye 8/10
Thermal management The thicker front panels do offer more protection than superlight gilets, but the mesh back prevents it getting too warm and is nice in the cold when your working harder. It's nicely done8/10
PackabilityPacks down nicely and will comfortable fit into a jersey pocket 8/10
Comfort and fit I've found the gilet to be comfortable and the fit is true to size, fitted without being too tight. The zipper covers are the only slightly fiddly bit and they're no big deal 8/10
Value Very competitively priced, a solid buy for me at this money 9/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 41/50

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 