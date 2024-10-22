Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer review: A great value gilet for autumn

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Van Rysel Windproof Gilet Racer Check Amazon Price: £34.99

Rear pockets: Three

Weight: 143 grams

Fits into a pocket: Yes

Colours: Two

Sizes: S-XL

Van Rysel has made a splash in the road cycling world this year with a bike everyone is now very familiar with in the RCR, as well as a range of new cycling kit.

I’ve been testing a gilet from the brand’s clothing range, the Windproof Gilet Racer for over a year now.

A gilet, or cycling vest, makes a great addition to any cycling wardrobe and can add comfort and extra warmth in cold and cooler conditions. The Van Rysel offering uses thicker material at the front than some superlight gilets that are barely there, and as the name suggests, offers some windproofing properties. I like this given the price, you just get a bit more protection for your money. Better to have it with you and take it off, than not have it at all and be too cold, which is my philosophy for most cycling kit.

The gilet can be found for £34.99 / €40. Which I think can be considered a bit of a bargain price by anyone. On the topic of availability, I can't find the gilet for sale in the US or Canada currently, but Van Rysel equipment is sold through Decathlon stores. Decathlon is a huge retailer, so perhaps watch this space US readers. I’ve been impressed by its performance and think it makes a good addition to any cycling wardrobe.

I’ve been testing gilets constantly for over a year and you can read about some of my top picks in my best cycling gilets guide.

The Van Rysel gilet is fitted, but isn't supertight and racy (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

The windproof panels give way to a light mesh on the back panel which helps breathability (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Deisign and Aesthetics

There’s nothing earth-shattering about the gilet’s design, it's functional and unfussy yet it does its job very well. It’s constructed from a mix of Polyester, elastane and polyurethane. The front and sides of the gilet are comprised of a thicker material to keep the wind at bay as per the gilet's (slightly clunky) name. For the back, Van Rysel has used a light mesh material to allow some breathability, I found this to work well for harder autumn efforts. It balances the gilet nicely and makes it well-suited for year-round use.

I struggle to see the value in tiny, easily packable, yet barely there gilets at times. This is a piece that will add some protection and warmth if you pull it on for a descent in summer, or to use as a layer in the autumn.

The branding is subtle and low-key, there's is a lightly reflective Van Rysel wordmark on the chest and at the top of the neck, alongside a couple of reflective vertical dashes, and that's it.

Three fair-sized mesh pockets can hold a good amount (see the below picture), and they will also not hold water if you really get caught in the rain being constructed from mesh. They aren't elasticated, but the way they are stitched on means they hold their shape pretty well when full. There is a cover for the zipper at the neck and hem which is a little stiff due to the way it's stitched, it's certainly not a deal breaker by any stretch but adjusting the flaps over the zipper isn't super easy. It's probably my only slight gripe with the gilet.

The inside of the neck has an extra layer of soft mesh for comfort and bears the 'designed in Flanders' tagline that Van Rysel uses, though the gilet is made in China.

That's about it for the gilet, I'm around 176cm and 65kg and tested a size small, I'd say it's true to size. The gilet's cut is fitted and there isn't too much flap but there's comfortably enough room for a few layers underneath and it allows for some stretch. It's certainly not as fitted as the Spatz BurnR2 gilet and isn't super tight. I tend to prefer a tighter fit generally, but if you like a roomier fit, go up a size.

Some simple reflective branding on the rear of the gilet keep things simple (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

This is my phone, a pair of larger winter gloves and two gels. The pockets are roomy but don't sag much either. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Performance

The windproof gilet racer has performed very well for me. I should make it clear it's not a waterproof garment, it's not really the right pick for the rain, so rule that out. If you're riding hard it will deal with some light spray or a shower, but that's it. For dryer days it will be an excellent choice for a wide range of conditions depending on what you are doing.

The fit and cut are good. There's no bagginess in the wrong places or poor design anywhere. If the fit was off, it would be a non-starter for me. The light mesh back could be a weak point fit-wise due to its thin material, but overall it holds its shape well.

I've used it most regularly with base layers of varying weights, short sleeve jerseys and arm warmers and in cooler temperatures too, and it has kept me feeling snug and maintained my core temperature. When you put the hammer down, the mesh back helps you breathe and lets some heat escape. For hard riding or racing, I'd have no issues using it into single digits. For steadier autumn rides, a heavier base layer and or jersey paired with it will keep you warm.

Into warmer weather, it may be a little too much when the sun really starts to shine, but it is warm enough that it would be a welcome friend at a cafe stop, beginning a longer descent or if you end up standing around at an event if you want something to pull on to keep you warm. Its versatility means it adds a lot of value for me, part of the reason it's my best budget option right now.

The neck is slightly raised, though the stitched in zipper flat at the top is a bit stiff when your folding it over the zip. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Value

A lot of Van Rysel equipment is competitively priced and the windproof racer gilet is no different. At £34.99 / €40 I think it’s fair to consider it a bit of a bargain. It’s proven to be well made over several months and has washed well. It isn’t a featherweight, barely-there piece that limits use, and has three well-designed pockets. Considering some equivalent spec gilets on the market cost double, or more, I think it’s money well spent if you're looking for a good gilet.

There isn't the same level of finishing, more expensive fabrics, or extra features like two-way zippers for instance that more expensive options have, but I wouldn't expect them at this price.

Verdict

A useful, well-fitting and functional gilet, that does what it says on the tin. It's an affordable and effective piece of kit to have and in all my testing hasn't thrown up any issues or design flaws, aside from the slightly awkward zip cover flaps and its clunky name.

Van Rysel generally enjoys a reputation for affordable, good quality cycling kit, evidenced by the good experience I had with its FCR helmet this summer. The windproof gilet racer strengthens this reputation.