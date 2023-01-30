Sportful Supergiara jacket review: Designed for gravel cycling, great for all cycling

The Sportful Supergiara jacket is a remix of the range of jackets Sportful offers with an eye toward a more upright riding position, a little less warmth, and lots of pockets. Polartec Alpha insulation offers the same outsized warmth and high breathability as always, but the DWR-coated exterior falls short

The best winter cycling jackets buyers guide includes a big range of options. There are choices that aren't that warm to cover those who live closer to the equator. There are also choices that will handle some of the coldest, harshest rides you'll ever have the pleasure of undertaking. Some of the options work best as a layer and some handle everything with only a base layer. There is one jacket that's unlike anything else on the list though. The Sportful Supergiara jacket is a gravel cycling jacket.

If you are immediately wondering what that could possibly mean, you aren't alone. Is a gravel cycling jacket just a matter of style? Or is there substance to the claim as well? Don't tell Sportful but I took this gravel jacket out to test on my road bike. Don't worry though, I also tested it on my gravel bike and I've got the bases covered. Without spoiling the article, it works for both situations although there are some very real design changes that could speak to use with a gravel bike. In many ways though, that piece is a distraction. If you like having pockets available the Sportful Supergiara is worth considering. Keep reading to see what it does well and all the little details about the design.

Design and aesthetics

I leaned into the gravel cycling description of the Sportful Supergiara jacket up above. It's a fun talking point and are we really so serious that we can't have a laugh about calling a jacket a gravel jacket? It does actually sway the design a bit though; it's subtle but it's there.

The closest comparison might be the Sportful Total Comfort jacket . That's another jacket in our best winter cycling jackets buyers guide and you might think the two share the same design. There are some differences though and it's all about the intended use. Both jackets have a dropped tail with a strip of silicone grip material but the expectation is that on a gravel bike, your position will be a bit more upright. As such, the drop tail is a little shorter on the Supergiara.

Another notable change is in the same area for the same reason. In the Total Comfort jacket, the whole lower section forgoes the insulation. It makes sense for a racy road bike riding position. If you are sitting up a bit more, on a road bike or a gravel bike, you will probably appreciate that the design of the Supergiara jacket has the Polartec Alpha insulation running all the way to the hem.

The Alpha insulation is present throughout most of the interior but there are a couple of places where it doesn't show up. As is usual with Alpha, it stops below the collar. Alpha feels great against the skin but it needs space to do its job. Instead, the collar uses an ultra-soft fleece material that's high in stretch. The same material shows up again on the underside of the sleeve at the top of the arm and the whole interior transitions to the same fabric below the elbow. In every location, the switch in fabric adds breathability and stretch where it makes sense.

Jump to the outside of the design and this is where things look very different to anything on the market. The main fabric looks a lot like the Polartec Neoshell on the Total Comfort jacket but it's not the same. Sportful went with a non-membrane design for the Supergiara design. The weave is tight enough to stop wind and there is a DWR (durable water repellent) coating but the emphasis is on breathability. That's not the drastically different part though.

What's really different are all the pocket options. Even from an aesthetic point of view, what dominates the look of the design are the high-stretch mesh pockets. There's one over each pec on the chest, as well as a third on the left bicep. There are another three that sit over the top of the traditionally designed low back pockets in the same configurations as what you will find on the Escape Supergiara Thermal Jersey .

Performance

Sportful jackets tend to do well in my reviews and they are favourites of other staff members as well. The reasons for that are pretty simple, they are comfortable and warm. It's hard to not like a jacket when it manages to hit that perfect balance between looking and feeling well-fitted while also being incredibly comfortable. When you put a Sportful jacket on it feels almost like a favourite sweatshirt but it's also technically proficient. The Supergiara jacket is exactly the same.

On the technical side, there's Polartec Alpha for warmth. My recent review of the Pearl Izumi Alpha Pro layer was a bit of a love letter to Polartec Alpha and this jacket isn't so different. The bottom line is that Alpha is incredible at keeping you feeling warm and simultaneously making sure you don't overheat. It's low bulk but insulates like down. The only difference between the Pearl Izumi approach is that Sportful made a jacket that will work on its own.

The outer fabric boasts DWR protection, but don't depend on that if it's raining. Instead, add a hardshell from our guide to the best waterproof cycling jackets. You can manage short showers, but it doesn't take much to overwhelm the rain protection and it will start to soak in with sustained precipitation. What's nice is that with no membrane to get in the way, the Supergiara jacket works well under a shell.

As long as it's dry though, this piece will surprise you with its ability to manage lower-than-expected temperatures. It doesn't feel heavy but a dry day as low as about 3C/37F is manageable without issue. If it warms up you can unzip the large tooth plastic zipper while riding and the pockets on the front are perfect for stashing gloves.

You can add quality pockets to the list of things Sportful does well, as the pockets here - all nine of them - are a bright spot worth mentioning. The three standard pockets are high stretch, plenty wide enough, and use baffles to swallow whatever you need to fit. As noted when discussing the Escape jersey, the mesh pockets on top do have a little less useability; if you fill the pocket below, the extra pocket doesn't have much room. I'm a big fan of using them for food wrappers though, they don't take up much room but it gets them out of the way. If you carry other things that need organization more than space, that's what the mesh pockets on the rear do well.

Verdict

I said in the performance section that Sportful jackets tend to do well in my reviews. There's no difference with the Supergiara, I'm a big fan. I might even like it more than the Total Comfort jacket given that one doesn't do well in rain either and this one is better for layering. As much as I like this piece though, I rarely wear it. This is a specific piece and you will need to decide if it fits the riding you do.

It rains a lot in my area so I need a jacket that can handle rain better. It's true that you can make this part of your layering plan but if you are going to layer it all the time, pick the Pearl Izumi Pro Alpha layer. That strips back the extra fabrics and performs better in that use.

Ultimately, the reason use case matters is price. The Sportful Supergiara jacket has a clever arrangement of pockets that add options. It's also using some of the best insulation on the market and it's very comfortable. If you are going to ride regularly in the cold and dry, you'll use it often and it's worth the money spent. Otherwise, it's not cheap enough to make it worth picking up for occasional use.

Tech Specs: Sportful Supergiara jacket

Price: £240 / $260 / €219,90 / AU$359.95

£240 / $260 / €219,90 / AU$359.95 Weight: 311g (As measured size small)

311g (As measured size small) Size availability: S-XXXL

S-XXXL Colour Options: Cayenna Red, Golden Oak, Beetle, Galaxy Blue

Cayenna Red, Golden Oak, Beetle, Galaxy Blue Materials: Polyester, polyamide, elastane