Silca Tattico mini pump review

An exceptionally solid mini pump that should last through all the weather and adventures you can throw at it for years to come.

If you've got some of the best road bike tyres , and they are in good shape, you hopefully don't experience flats too often. This is especially true if you have switched to a set of the best tubeless tyres . Things happen though, and you need the right tools when you find yourself stopped on the side of the road.

The Silca Tattico mini-pump is a product that made our list of the best bike pumps available in Bluetooth guise. At half the price, the non-Bluetooth version works in exactly the same way, just without the accompanying smartphone app and pressure gauge. We've spent some time with it and are ready to let you know all the ins and outs of using it. If you are looking for a new portable mini-pump then keep reading to see if the Silca Tattico should be on your shortlist of options.

The body is solid aluminium with minimal rubber and integrated grips. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The Silca Tattico is a 9.5 inch/~24 cm solid cylinder of aluminium in its closed form. In the centre, about as long as a closed hand, is a section that's thinner and smooth.

Moving out from the centre towards the end of the pump is a flat aluminium bottom and a non-functional band of rubber with a couple of Silca logos. On either side of the central smooth section is a knurled hand grip. This lower section doesn't move.

Head in the opposite direction towards the top of the pump, and you'll see the same knurled grip. Depending on how you look at it, this is the moving part of the pump. You'll encounter a piece of rubber that marks the transition from the smooth section to the grip and this piece moves. Push it against the grip and it will seal out any foreign material while keeping the pump from opening.

The threads make the chuck reversible to switch valve types, they do not hold the chuck into the body of the pump. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

At the top is the last external piece of rubber, that acts as a domed cover for where you open the pump, and where the chuck is tucked inside. The initial view is that of aluminium threads, which allow you to unthread the chuck and flip it in case you need to fill a Schrader valve. Whatever you might think, the chuck is not supposed to be threaded into the pump.

Instead of trying to unscrew it, just pull it out. As it comes out, you'll see the lock that works like a floor pump you'd use at home. From there you get a short section of rubber hose. If you have a need to clean and re-lube the pump, extend it fully and there's a nut in the centre that once unthreaded allows the pump to come apart for service.

The hose and chuck are stored inside the air chamber of the pump. That keeps the closed shape smaller. It also means when replacing it that you can't put your finger over the air outlet as it needs to displace the air inside of the pump to occupy the space. Just a small design detail that changes the way you might naturally use the piece.

A small bit of hose connects the locking chuck to the rest of the pump and makes movement while pumping no problem. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

The Silca Tattico keeps the parts of the pump that work to inflate a tyre internally protected. Even if it doesn’t see much actual use and lots of weather, it should continue to work when you need it. When you do have occasion to reach for it, the pump feels solid and comfortable in hand. Using a hose to connect to the valve means no need to worry about movement as you pump the tyre up and the chuck itself is easy to attach and secure once locked.

Silca claims that there's an internal air gap that will protect the exterior from heating up. I did not find that to be completely true. It does heat up although it's not hot, just warm. Starting from flat, I first tried a 40mm tyre, and after about 40 pumps you start to feel some resistance. By 60 pumps it's not easy to pump anymore, but much less of a struggle compared to other small pumps. Getting to 50psi on the 40mm tyres took about 150 pumps. Next, I jumped over to a smaller set of 25mm tyres and in that case, I stopped at somewhere around 175 pumps and 80psi.

In both cases if I hadn't been checking the pressure against a Topeak D2x digital pressure gauge I would have stopped long before. 50psi on a 40mm and 80psi on a 25mm tyre felt like a rock and even at home with a floor pump it's more than I'd inflate them. I was curious to see if I could keep going, and I could. The pump gets warm but not hot, and while I wouldn't call it easy at 150 pumps it's not a huge struggle either. Silca claims it will handle 100psi and I imagine if anyone had reason to do that, it would be possible.

When you don’t have a gauge in hand and you are matching 30psi on a gravel tyre by feeling it’s incredibly fast to get there. Using the Silca Tattico on a ride with an actual flat tyre, the first thing I did was add air to the tyre with the hope that the sealant had done its job. After a bit of pumping, I was hearing air escape. A few minutes with a Dynaplug and it was time to put the pump back to use. Long before my arm felt tired, the tyre was ready to go and I was back to riding. It’s easy to get the chuck on and off and fast to use. The experience was as good as anyone could hope.

Unscrew this nut to disassemble the Tattico for cleaning and service (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

You take your pump with you on every single ride with every bike. For years your mini-pump endures everything you do on a bike but hopefully it sees very little actual use. When you eventually pull it out though, it has to work. The Silca Tattico is solid aluminium with the internals well protected. If you need to disassemble it for cleaning or repair, it's possible.

In testing, the numbers show it takes quite a few pumps to get to high pressures. In use though it's fast to get to the numbers you need to get home. As long as you remember you don't need to unthread the chuck from the body of the pump you'll be back to riding quickly if you've got a Silca Tattico with you.

Tech Specs: Silca Tattico