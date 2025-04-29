Lezyne Pressure Drive bike pump review: Compact and powerful, but a little fiddly

With a built-in valve core tool, is the Lezyne Pressure Drive everything you need to get back on the road?

published
The Lezyne Pressure Drive in anodised gold mounted to a bike frame, seen from the side
(Image: © Future / Mildred Locke)

Cyclingnews Verdict

High-quality build and detachable hose design keeps everything secure and sealed from the elements, but its fiddly nature may test your patience.

Pros

  • +

    Durable construction with detachable hose that’s well sealed from the elements

  • +

    Screw-on chuck allows for easy and secure attachment to the valve

  • +

    Built-in valve core tightening tool to counteract known issues with screw-on chucks

  • +

    Can reach relatively high pressure for a mini pump, even on skinny road tyres

  • +

    Spare parts available for continuous repair and longevity

  • +

    Compact, sleek, and lightweight, with anodised coating in different colours

Cons

  • -

    Can be fiddly to assemble and use, especially when in a rush

  • -

    Included valve core, though helpful, takes too many steps to use when caught out in bad weather

  • -

    Chuck doesn’t rotate independently, so you end up twisting the whole pump

  • -

    Slight tendency to rattle apart over time when frame-mounted

The Lezyne Pressure Drive in anodised gold, held in black gloved hands above a gravel surface

Tech Specs: Lezyne Pressure Drive

Price: £40.00

Weight: 93.6 g

Pump type: Mini pump

Length:  19 cm 

Dual Purpose Head: Yes

Stated max pressure: 120 psi

Pressure at 100 strokes: 30 psi

Whether you’re hitting the tarmac with your local club, heading deep into gravel territory, or simply commuting around town, punctures happen to the best of us. That’s why we’d always recommend investing in one of the best bike pumps if you haven’t already. Carry it alongside a decent set of tyre levers, and a patch kit, and you’ll be good to go again.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard
FeatureRatingNotes
Speed7/10Hitting 30 psi at 100 pumps, it’s better than some, but not the best.
Packability9/10Compact enough to fit in a pocket, or use the included bracket to fix it to your frame without sacrificing a bottle cage.
Features8/10Well considered details like the detachable hose and valve core tightening tools, though neither is without compromise.
Quality9/10Primarily constructed from CNC-machined aluminium and feels really solid, plus spares are available to keep it running for a long time.
Value8/10A long lasting and premium-quality product that costs under £50.
Overall41/50Row 5 - Cell 2
Mildred Locke
Mildred Locke

Mildred joined as Reviews Writer for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect in December 2020. She loves all forms of cycling from long-distance audax to daily errand-running by bike, and does almost everything on two wheels, including moving house, and started out her cycling career working in a bike shop. For the past five years she's volunteered at The Bristol Bike Project as a mechanic and session coordinator, and now sits on its board of directors.

Since then she's gone on to write for a multitude of cycling publications, including Bikeradar, Cycling Plus, Singletrack, Red Bull, Cycling UK and Total Women's Cycling. She's dedicated to providing more coverage of women's specific cycling tech, elevating under-represented voices in the sport, and making cycling more accessible overall. 

Height: 156cm (5'2")

Weight: 75kg

Rides: Stayer Groadinger UG, Triban RC520 Women's Disc, Genesis Flyer, Marin Larkspur, Cotic BFe 26, Clandestine custom bike

