MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Four new bikes, two new wheelsets, fresh custom paint, tyre nerdery, and much more besides: Biggest ever tech gallery from the Critérium du Dauphiné

By
published

The key warmup for the Tour de France is the best race of the year for spotting new bike tech

Dauphine tech gallery
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Join Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Future)

The Critérium du Dauphiné is one of the key warm-up races for the Tour de France, alongside the Tour de Suisse. The Dauphiné starts a week before though, which is crucial for tech journalists. Professional cycling teams want to keep their new equipment under wraps, ut don't want to use brand new equipment for the first time at the biggest race of the year.

This is subscriber exclusive content and can only be viewed if you have an active subscription with us.

Join now to access our subscriber exclusive content and have unlimited access to all our usual content with no limits

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael