Velocio Alpha winter cycling gloves review

For those looking to invest in a pair of winter gloves for multiple seasons and extreme weather riding, look no further than the Velocio Alpha Gloves. The price tag is high, but reflects the quality and engineering of these technology forward winter gloves

Velocio has looked to Mountaineering for inspiration with their Alpha Gloves, using the idea of a layering system. The DV Stretch soft-shell outer is paired with a Polartec fleece inner- creating a glove that is built to withstand the cold without sacrificing dexterity.

Some great finishing and attention as we’ve come to expect with Velocio make the gloves pop out from their competitors, and as normal with the Velocio brand, their products are made with eco-conscious manufacturing, with a focus on durability and lasting wear. What's more, each product sold by the company holds the brand's one per cent pledge to give back one per cent for the planet.

But with such a large number of great cycling brands developing high-tech winter gloves, how do the Velocio Alpha stand up against the best winter cycling gloves on the market?

The interior lining is the popular Polartec Alpha fleece (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Design and specifications

The gloves come in three colours: Blue, Orange and Black, as well as unisex sizing of XS to XL, so they're as good an option for women as they are for men. We had a black pair to test, with the signature Velocio colour tag visible. The cuffs are long and fit over the wrist, creating a cosy nest for the Polartec Alpha Direct 3D fleece inside.

The palms are made of multiple panels and three fingers have rubberised pads alongside the palm for grip. The seams are cushioned by the inner fleece, removing pressure points, and the gloves feature reflective detailing for added visibility in low light situations.

Rubberised fingertips aid grip on brake levers, but unfortunately don't offer touchscreen capability (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Performance

The gloves were tested over a month of Autumn in New England, starting at around 55C/12C and dipping down below freezing. I found the gloves to be equally comfortable at the different temperatures, and never dealt with a “boil in the bag” situation. When I first put on the gloves there was some concern my hands would be too warm for the autumn ride, but I quickly learned that not to be the case.

Often super cold weather gloves are really bulky and can feel like ski gloves, but the 3D Polartec really creates a thin but ultra warm glove. I found them supple and fluid, and my shifting and braking were free and unhindered. Throughout the ride, on fast descents my hands were sheltered from any wind, and stayed warm and dry even with moisture in the air.

The only set back I had was with fast removal, as the inner fleece pulled in on itself a bit, and when I tried to put them back on I found the fleece had turned itself inside out. It’s also worth noting the grippers on the fingers don’t work with a smartphone screen, so those looking to 'Gram the gloves will have to take them off first!

Image 1 of 2 The gloves manage to offer loads of warmth while maintaining good dexterity (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 2 The tall cuff is easily slipped under jacket sleeves to eliminate draughts (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Verdict

An often overlooked element of gloves can be access to things in pockets - if a glove is too bulky, it makes retrieving your pocketed supplies impossible - and that tiny element can be a huge hindrance to winter riders. Velocio has achieved a glove where this is no issue whatsoever without any sacrifice on warmth and moisture management. For anyone who suffers with cold hands on winter riders, the Velocio Alpha glove is a superb choice.

Tech spec: Velocio Alpha gloves