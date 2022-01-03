Proviz Classic Waterproof cycling gloves review

Proviz is probably best known for its highly reflective clothing that is perfectly suited to the demands of commuting. Away from the hustle and bustle of the rush hour ride, these Classic Waterproof Cycling Gloves certainly appear to be everything you want from a winter glove with a price tag that definitely undercuts lots of options in the best winter cycling gloves segment. So how well do they actually perform? Keep reading to find out.

The Classic Waterproof Cycling Gloves are packed with nice details including touchscreen-compatible finger tips (Image credit: David Arthur)

Design and aesthetics

The lightweight and low-profile design with waterproof liner puts these gloves into the 'warmer but risk of rain' category. For the money, the Classic Waterproof Cycling Gloves are packed with nice details. They have a soft brushed insulation liner, an adjustable hook and liner cuff, touchscreen-compatible finger tips, a soft nose wipe on the thumb and padded palms for vibration damping and comfort. Unlike many cycling gloves that are available in any colour as long as it’s black, these come in a slew of colours and all feature a hefty dose of reflectivity, the company’s trademark. There’s even the Reflect360 version which is fully reflective all over.

The palm is given a silicone print for grip, and a raised pad provides pressure relief (Image credit: David Arthur)

Specifications

Proviz has designed these Classic Waterproof Cycling Gloves to be a solid winter option when it’s cold or raining. They feature a Korean Hipora (no I’ve never heard this one before either) waterproof and breathable liner that aims to keep your hands dry when you get caught in a nasty downpour. They are a low-profile, low-bulk glove with a grippy silicone palm dotted with padded sections for comfort. They are available in five sizes, though they come up a little small in my experience, with the size medium having fingers a smidgen too short to be called a perfect fit.

The silicone grip continues up the fingers where a soft nose wipe on the thumb and padded palms for vibration damping take centre stage (Image credit: David Arthur)

Performance

These are good gloves that provide adequate protection from the rain but they’re not guaranteed to keep you completely dry, so much as delay the onset of soggy hands. The level of warmth is good down to about 5-6 degrees Celsius (41-43 F) but they struggle when it’s closer to zero (32 F) or below, compared to more thickly insulated gloves. The fit is for the most part good, but check the sizing carefully as I found my usual size medium to be a bit on the small side in the finger department. Whilst padded palms are generally a good thing, I found the two oval pads to be poorly integrated into the palm and didn’t increase comfort as much as I would hope.

Verdict

Cycling gloves can command fairly hefty price tags these days, but the Proviz offerings buck the trend and pack a lot of detail and performance into a low-cost alternative. The choice of colours and reflective details win me over, but the fit and comfort isn’t quite up to the same standard as rival gloves. The low-bulk design means dexterity is very good though, and for warmer weather they hit the right notes. I’d like to see the cuff extended to minimise the gap with the jacket sleeves and the padded palm better executed as well.

Tech Specs: Proviz Classic Waterproof cycling gloves