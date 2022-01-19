If you’re struggling to maintain warm hands when it’s freezing cold, these Proviz Classic Lobster Waterproof Gloves will look after you with good performance at an appealing price

While Proviz has made its name in producing high-quality reflective cycle clothing over the years it should be remembered that the company has a few more strings to its bow, and if you want a very snug and insulation deep winter glove, these Classic Lobster Waterproof Gloves work very well for quite a bit less money than higher-profile brands.

I've been busy putting them to the test over the course of the past few months, to see if they are worthy of inclusion in Cyclingnews' guide to the best winter cycling gloves.

Design and aesthetics

The Proviz Classic Waterproof cycling gloves have already impressed with good warmth in the face of chilly conditions, but when the mercury seriously plummets, these Classic Lobster Waterproof Gloves are a good upgrade. Lobster-style gloves are often the last resort when it’s particularly cold and while they definitely get some odd looks from friends and family, the warmth they offer over regular gloves isn’t to be sniffed at. Unlike the three-plus-one finger separation found in the Gore Infinium Thermo Split gloves, these are a classic take on the lobster glove with fingers paired up in twos. The cuff is generous in length, the palm is a grippy textured material and they’re also waterproof too.

Specifications

Proviz uses a 100-per cent waterproof outer material to keep rain and cold wind from getting to your fingers. You can choose a full reflective or bright yellow colour if the black gloves pictured here are too understated. Inside is a Korean Hipora insert which consists of a three-layer microporous silicone coating structure to stop water from passing through, providing insulation and a honeycomb structure to manage moisture. Finally, there’s a soft brushed lining for comfort. Details include a large elasticated cuff, a thumb covered in soft terry cloth towelling for nose-wiping and a grippy silicone palm. They come in three sizes: S, M and L.

Performance

Thankfully it’s not often cold enough for lobster-style gloves in the UK where testing took place, but when it was, these gloves provided impressive warmth over and above a regular glove. The pair of fingers provides a sensationally snug toasty feel that warded off the biting cold wind accompanying several early morning rides with the frost turning the countryside white.

Inside the gloves, my hands were not only warm but also protected from strong winds and sustained rainfall and the breathability is good enough that you can wear them above freezing too. For wet rides, the protection these gloves offer is very impressive giving them a wide range of situations they excel in. The fit of the size medium gloves tested was also very good with good finger length and a nice elongated cuff.

Verdict

The downside to all this warmth and bad weather protection is slightly restricted dexterity, especially compared to the excellent Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo Split Gloves which provide more freedom of movement with the isolated index finger. However, it’s something you soon get used to and it’s a small price to pay for the comfort and warmth they provide you with.

What's more, the price is good compared to rival lobster gloves. The size range is limited but if they fit you, these are a good pick if you are struggling to maintain hand warmth on your coldest and wettest rides.

Tech specs: Proviz Classic Lobster winter cycling gloves

Price : £54.99 / $90.00 / €70.00

: £54.99 / $90.00 / €70.00 Colours : Black, yellow, reflective

: Black, yellow, reflective Sizes: S-L