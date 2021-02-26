Well-priced saddle designed to cope with the rigors of off-road riding and racing

Anybody who has spent time navigating corrugated and unforgiving dirt roads will know the importance of comfort. Yes, suspension can help soften this harshness to a certain extent but many of the best gravel bikes don't possess such trickery and touch-point management has proven to be a far more critical measure of on-the-bike comfort particularly when it comes to a big day out.

The burgeoning gravel bike concept has given rise to a slew of discipline-specific gear - and gravel bike saddles have naturally become a thing. The perch pictured here is Prologo's Dimension AGX gravel saddle which forms part of a three-prong line-up designed in collaboration with EF Education-Nippo's Explore the World Project and the brand's technical partnership with Strade Bianche.

Prologo sent us one to test and these are our thoughts thus far...

Image 1 of 8 The AGX range is dominated by darker hues (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 8 The range is distinguishable by way of a red AGX strap located on the nose (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 8 The v-shaped design is said to nullify pressure points in the front/perineal area (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 8 The padding structure is 10mm thick and is made up for myriad densities for better support (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 8 AGX stands for Adventure, Gravel and CX (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 8 Super-tacky Prologo-branded texturing around the rear end adds traction and positioning support (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 8 Prologo's PAS or Perenial Area System is essentially a central cutout (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 8 A closer look at the textured print on the saddle sheath (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

Visually, the Dimension AGX looks like any other Prologo saddle and that's a good thing as the brand makes some pretty refined-looking models. In terms of colourways, the entire AGX range is dominated by darker hues, and the Dimension uses a combination of matte- and gloss-black surfaces which help add a sense of depth and contrast to the package. A textured motif fashioned on the rear end of the saddle doubles up as both a design and functional element.

The range is distinguishable by way of a red AGX strap located on the nose. This particular model benefits from the Prologo's PAS or Perineal Area System, which is essentially a central cutout. At 245mm x 143mm the brand describes the model as a v-shaped saddle, the resultant design of which is said to nullify pressure points in the front/perineal area as well as promote better sit-bone stability. This 'v-shape' has resulted in the Dimension measuring 143mm at its widest point.

The base is constructed from carbon fibre and covered in specially designed foam padding while the rail mouldings are filled with model-specific Tirox titanium rails.

Image 1 of 3 The base is constructed from carbon fibre... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 ...and the rail mouldings are filled with model-specific Tirox titanium rails (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 The Dimension AGX saddle measures 143mm at its widest point (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

At 209g (Prologo claims 187g), the Dimension AGX is not particularly heavy but the concept hinges more around comfort than outright performance. The big talking point here is the padding structure which is 10mm thick and comprises myriad densities for better support. This together with the flexible carbon-fibre base and titanium rails have dialled in an added layer of comfort to help combat gravel road chatter and high-frequency vibrations.

The PAS central cutout not only helps evenly distribute pressure and support the ischial bones but also enables the saddle to flex with the rider - a boon for when things get bumpy. As a short-nosed saddle, the riding position is centred around the mid-to-front area but the extra foam padding does allow for a more aggressive on-the-rivet-style riding position should the red mist descend.

As previously mentioned the saddle is shod in a matte black sheath with super-tacky Prologo-branded texturing around the rear end for added traction and positioning support - this extra grip is ideal for traversing exceptionally steep inclines where stability is paramount.

The only thing missing from this package is a mounting system for tool or saddle bag integration - something we've seen on Fizik's range of Terra and Alpaca gravel saddles.

Early verdict

Is there really a need for a gravel bike-specific saddle? That's up for debate but Prologo has clearly made a case for itself with the Dimension AGX. Those who've spent time riding off-road will know the challenges and comfort issues that stem from using the wrong saddle. Sure, a mountain bike perch is totally up for the job at hand but the Dimension AGX is more suited to those making the move to gravel from road riding.

Not only is the Prologo Dimension AGX gravel saddle comfortable and durable, at $152 / £108 / €125 it's one of the more affordable options on the market.

Tech Specs: Prologo Dimension AGX gravel saddle