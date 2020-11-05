Selle Italia's new Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle proves performance doesn't have to come at the expense of comfort

Image 1 of 12 The Novus Boost Evo takes on a slightly convex profile when viewed side-on, which dips and then rises again towards the rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 12 The trademark, rear-stamped Selle Italia logo complete with textural surface dimpling (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 12 The flank curvature (or 'wave' as Selle Italia describes it) provides enough real estate to support the ischial bones of most individuals (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 12 The large central channel is said to improve comfort and help with pressure dissipation (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 12 This particular model is the Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 12 The saddle is dominated by a textural play between the microfibre saddle covering and TeXtreme carbon rails (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 12 The saddle is available in one size only, with dimensions of 145 x 248mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 12 TeXtreme carbon rails provide an extra 10mm of fore/aft movement over the three other Novus models in the range (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 12 The composite base and carbon rails means weight is quoted at a paltry 163g (actual) (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 12 Markings on the carbon rails show the recommended clamping points (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 11 of 12 A closer look at the weave-like pattern of the TeXtreme carbon rails arrangement (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 12 of 12 Another look at the saddle's stealthy facade (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Italian saddle manufacturer, Selle Italia, has been in the game for well over a century now and is widely considered an authority on the subject. With a range comprising everything from the best road bike saddles and leisure options for commuting to the best gravel bike saddles, it covers the cycling spectrum in its entirety.

First launched in 1994, the Novus family of saddles has subtly evolved over the years to fit in with the demands and ever-changing developments that underscore cycling performance. While the new range is focussed on the performance end of the spectrum, it has also been designed to accommodate the nuances that affect rear pelvic rotation.

Available in L3 format only, the Novus saddle places a strong focus on comfort but still panders to the weight weenie and competitive rider. The saddle you see here is the range-topping Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow.

Design and aesthetics

Selle Italia knows how to make attractive saddles. Its range is peppered with visually stimulating products and the new Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow isn't any different. It's contemporary in appearance and uses the company's design DNA to maximum effect, which keeps things stealthy and tasteful. As such, the saddle is dominated by a textural play between the microfibre saddle covering and TeXtreme carbon rails - it all looks very sophisticated. The dark colour theme is complimented by light-grey Selle Italia lettering on the flanks and flashes of red detailing that runs from the nose to rear of the saddle.

The Novus Boost Evo is built according to the company's 'idmatch' L3 sizing philosophy and includes a large central channel for improved comfort and pressure dissipation, which makes it an ideal option for cyclists with a high pelvic rotation. In terms of shape, it takes on a slightly convex profile when viewed side-on, which dips and then rises again towards the rear.

Looking at specifications, the Novus Boost Evo is available in four versions that differ by way of rail material. There's the carbon rail option (pictured here) that offers an extra 10mm of fore/aft movement, a TI316 version, one with manganese rails and an affordable alloy version.

Specifications

As previously mentioned the Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow is available in one size only, with dimensions of 145 x 248mm. At 145mm, it's not the widest saddle around but the flank curvature (or wave as Selle Italia describes it) still provides enough real estate to support the ischial bones of most individuals.

At 163g (actual) it's pretty light which should help it find favour with those who purposely shun their bum for fear of adding unnecessary grams to their bike. Selle Italia has managed to keep weight to a minimum through the strategic-yet-functional use of superlight TeXtreme carbon rails, a composite base and central cutout. These three features have worked together to ensure both the structural and aesthetical qualities of the saddle make the cut.

The saddle is clad in a fine, microfibre sheath complete with a localised dimpled texture to avoid unnecessary slippage/movement and keep your rear end firmly planted.

Early impressions

The Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow makes a convincing case as far as the best road bike saddles are concerned - both in terms of performance and comfort. It looks great, too, and will complement any bike colour scheme and design thanks to its neutral and non-offensive styling cues. At £220 / €243.60, it is a costly proposition - no doubt - but it's worth thinking of it as more of an investment rather than an extravagant outlay such are its ergonomic properties.

Despite having only used the saddle for a handful of rides, the way it blends performance and comfort is truly impressive. While setting it up can take a little time, especially when it comes to finding the correct saddle angle, there have been no signs of numbness or pain to date thanks to the 'waved' padding design and central channel which helps dissipate pressure.

Pricing aside, the Novus Boost Evo is proving to be one of the standout saddles I've tested this year. More testing awaits but I don't see my opinion changing any time soon.

Tech specs: Selle Italia Novus Boost Evo Kit Carbonio Superflow saddle