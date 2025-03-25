Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt review: A modern glove with a retro twist

The Pro Air Mitts have a thin, grippy palm that harks back to the old days

By published
A pair of Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts on a brick wall
Cyclingnews Verdict

The Pro Air mitts are a comfortable, quality option that use a different from the norm palm material to blend modern and retro stylings together

Pros

  • +

    Comfortable and soft

  • +

    Palm provides good comfort and grip despite the lack of built-in padding

  • +

    Soft nose wipe panel

  • +

    Don’t look outdated

Cons

  • -

    Wrist material creates a gap when holding the bars

A man wearing a pair of Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts

Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt

Price: $50 /  €50 / £45
Weight: 23 grams per pair - M
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Four 

The dust may have settled after Tadej Pogacar’s exciting victory at Strade Bianche, but the Italian race claimed its fair share of victims. Unfortunately, there were plenty of bloodied and bruised riders at the end of the day, and it was clear from the race images that some riders' hands really suffered. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and Aesthetics An interesting design that works very well, fits in on modern outfits and provides a nice nod to the old days 9/10
Comfort and fit Very comfortable with zero issues, wrist sits slightly wide on the outside sometimes 9/10
Warm weather performance Very good, light and airy design that uses mesh and thin palm material9/10
ValueThere are cheaper options out there, but these are good quality gloves that have used a different palm material from the norm, which probably boosts the price 7/10
Overall Row 4 - Cell 1 34/40
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

