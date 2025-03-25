Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt review: A modern glove with a retro twist

Cyclingnews Verdict
The Pro Air mitts are a comfortable, quality option that use a different from the norm palm material to blend modern and retro stylings together
Pros
- +
Comfortable and soft
- +
Palm provides good comfort and grip despite the lack of built-in padding
- +
Soft nose wipe panel
- +
Don’t look outdated
Cons
- -
Wrist material creates a gap when holding the bars
Price: $50 / €50 / £45
Weight: 23 grams per pair - M
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Four
The dust may have settled after Tadej Pogacar’s exciting victory at Strade Bianche, but the Italian race claimed its fair share of victims. Unfortunately, there were plenty of bloodied and bruised riders at the end of the day, and it was clear from the race images that some riders' hands really suffered.
Cycling mitts or gloves help protect the hands when cycling, they can be an especially good bet when riding off-road or on challenging terrain. For a big day, I like pulling a pair of mitts on, and there’s a lot of choice out there, you can find out about the other options I have tested in my best cycling gloves guide.
Today, I’m reviewing the Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts, an interesting product from the American manufacturer. They combine modern and more retro styling in a well-received combination.
In decades gone by, pro cyclists would have their gloves custom-made from soft, thin leather, and the tan colour palms of the Pro Air mitts hark back to that classic retro styling for me.
These are modern gloves, though. As mentioned, the palms feature a synthetic, thin, leather-looking palm, an airy mesh backing, and a soft microfibre nose wipe panel. The gloves are thin and offer a great bar feel that’s a little different from other gloves. They also provide great dexterity.
The gloves retail for $50 / €50 / £45, but if you are looking for warmer gloves, head to our best winter cycling gloves buyers guide for the best of the best selection.
Design and aesthetics
The Pro Air mitts are available in four colours, three of which have a black coloured synthetic leather palm. Only the navy pair which I have tested have the lighter tan option.
Branding is subtle. There is a simple Pearl Izumi wordmark on the outside of each hand and a ‘PI’ logo on the inside bottom of each wrist.
My navy test pair use a thin mesh section on the back of each hand with a light check pattern, and there is also a soft microfibre nose wipe panel.
The palm is the really interesting bit. Laredo is the name of the material used which AX Materials makes. It’s an artificial leather replacement that is PFC chemical-free. The brand describes it as a ‘direct alternative to goat and grain leather’ for a breathable and durable alternative. It’s very soft and looks stylish to me with its light perforations.
The material is a few millimetres thick and there is also zero padding which means you get a very direct bar feel, the nature of the material makes things really comfortable, and there’s a slightly different feeling compared to say a mitt with gel inserts for instance.
Performance
I really like using these gloves, they are light, airy and comfortable and I do like the feel the Laredo palm material provides. There isn’t the same sticky grip some gloves with silicone or gel palm grippers have, it’s more of a soft, assured feeling when you hold the bars or shifters, plus I like the tan navy contrast, and the dark navy exterior goes well with a lot of kit.
The gloves pull on and pull off using two neat, sturdy finger pull tabs. They are easy to get on and off, but the nature of the material means I end up with a bit of a gap around the outside of the wrist which doesn’t look quite as neat, depending on how I hold the bars. That just might be the way the gloves fit on my hands though.
The palm material is also still very soft and comfy after several washes and regular use, and so far there is minimal discolouration which I was half expecting from darker bartape over time. There are no specific care instructions for it, but I hope it stays that way over time.
Value
These gloves have a higher retail price than plenty of others, though they aren’t the most pricey on the market. If you want some gloves to protect your hands and provide padding, you can spend a lot less for some.
However, I think the styling and AX Loredo palm are what is going to really appeal, and I suspect the decision to use this specific material has also bumped up the cost slightly. If it does it for you and you're happy to spend the money then you won't be disappointed, these are good quality gloves.
Verdict
These are good quality gloves that you can use for a range of riding. I have used them on and off-road and have found them to be both comfortable and durable. They have been washed quite a few times and still look good, as does the Loredo material which lends a really nice, retro feel to a thoroughly modern mitt.
|Design and Aesthetics
|An interesting design that works very well, fits in on modern outfits and provides a nice nod to the old days
|9/10
|Comfort and fit
|Very comfortable with zero issues, wrist sits slightly wide on the outside sometimes
|9/10
|Warm weather performance
|Very good, light and airy design that uses mesh and thin palm material
|9/10
|Value
|There are cheaper options out there, but these are good quality gloves that have used a different palm material from the norm, which probably boosts the price
|7/10
|Overall
|34/40
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
