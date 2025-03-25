Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitt review: A modern glove with a retro twist

The Pro Air mitts are a comfortable, quality option that use a different from the norm palm material to blend modern and retro stylings together

The dust may have settled after Tadej Pogacar’s exciting victory at Strade Bianche, but the Italian race claimed its fair share of victims. Unfortunately, there were plenty of bloodied and bruised riders at the end of the day, and it was clear from the race images that some riders' hands really suffered.

Cycling mitts or gloves help protect the hands when cycling, they can be an especially good bet when riding off-road or on challenging terrain. For a big day, I like pulling a pair of mitts on, and there’s a lot of choice out there, you can find out about the other options I have tested in my best cycling gloves guide.

Today, I’m reviewing the Pearl Izumi Pro Air mitts, an interesting product from the American manufacturer. They combine modern and more retro styling in a well-received combination.

In decades gone by, pro cyclists would have their gloves custom-made from soft, thin leather, and the tan colour palms of the Pro Air mitts hark back to that classic retro styling for me.

These are modern gloves, though. As mentioned, the palms feature a synthetic, thin, leather-looking palm, an airy mesh backing, and a soft microfibre nose wipe panel. The gloves are thin and offer a great bar feel that’s a little different from other gloves. They also provide great dexterity.

The gloves retail for $50 / €50 / £45, but if you are looking for warmer gloves, head to our best winter cycling gloves buyers guide for the best of the best selection.

The Pro Air mitts are available in four colours, one with the tan palm material (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and aesthetics

The Pro Air mitts are available in four colours, three of which have a black coloured synthetic leather palm. Only the navy pair which I have tested have the lighter tan option.

Branding is subtle. There is a simple Pearl Izumi wordmark on the outside of each hand and a ‘PI’ logo on the inside bottom of each wrist.

My navy test pair use a thin mesh section on the back of each hand with a light check pattern, and there is also a soft microfibre nose wipe panel.

The palm is the really interesting bit. Laredo is the name of the material used which AX Materials makes. It’s an artificial leather replacement that is PFC chemical-free. The brand describes it as a ‘direct alternative to goat and grain leather’ for a breathable and durable alternative. It’s very soft and looks stylish to me with its light perforations.

The material is a few millimetres thick and there is also zero padding which means you get a very direct bar feel, the nature of the material makes things really comfortable, and there’s a slightly different feeling compared to say a mitt with gel inserts for instance.

The synthetic leather palms are soft, thin and comfortable (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Performance

I really like using these gloves, they are light, airy and comfortable and I do like the feel the Laredo palm material provides. There isn’t the same sticky grip some gloves with silicone or gel palm grippers have, it’s more of a soft, assured feeling when you hold the bars or shifters, plus I like the tan navy contrast, and the dark navy exterior goes well with a lot of kit.

The gloves pull on and pull off using two neat, sturdy finger pull tabs. They are easy to get on and off, but the nature of the material means I end up with a bit of a gap around the outside of the wrist which doesn’t look quite as neat, depending on how I hold the bars. That just might be the way the gloves fit on my hands though.

The palm material is also still very soft and comfy after several washes and regular use, and so far there is minimal discolouration which I was half expecting from darker bartape over time. There are no specific care instructions for it, but I hope it stays that way over time.

Value

The soft nose wipe panel is an excellent addition for me (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

These gloves have a higher retail price than plenty of others, though they aren’t the most pricey on the market. If you want some gloves to protect your hands and provide padding, you can spend a lot less for some.

However, I think the styling and AX Loredo palm are what is going to really appeal, and I suspect the decision to use this specific material has also bumped up the cost slightly. If it does it for you and you're happy to spend the money then you won't be disappointed, these are good quality gloves.

The finger pull tabs are well done and very sturdy. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

These are good quality gloves that you can use for a range of riding. I have used them on and off-road and have found them to be both comfortable and durable. They have been washed quite a few times and still look good, as does the Loredo material which lends a really nice, retro feel to a thoroughly modern mitt.

The tan palm provides a nice contrast. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)