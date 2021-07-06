Le Col Sport Jersey II review

Le Col’s Sport Jersey II might cater for relaxed over race-ready, but that doesn’t mean the Sport Jersey II has any less of a premium feel. As we expect from the Le Col brand, the presentation is outstanding, the colours superbly bright and the material is luxurious to the touch. The fit was a little larger than expected so it's worth considering body shape when choosing your sizing.

Best cycling jerseys: Summer and winter cycling jerseys to keep you riding all year round

Image 1 of 2 The sleeves are long, sitting just above the elbow (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 2 The jersey has a basic shape and a relaxed fit (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Design and aesthetics

Made in Italy, the Sport Jersey II uses a thicker fabric than you might find on Le Col’s premium performance jerseys. The Coral/Sky Blue version we tested uses a soft Bluesign accredited pre-dyed material across the majority of the jersey, and the resulting colours are staggeringly bright. The only sections which use an alternative fabric are the rear pockets and the inside of the collar which have a stretchy lofted material for better breathability.

The shape is a more classic t-shirt cut than creatively contoured panelling and uses flat locked seams. The lack of complicated tailoring is absolutely fine on a relaxed fit jersey like this as the stretch of the material when combined with the looser fit is able to close enough without causing constriction.

There is a silicon strip around the bottom hem to keep it in place although the sleeves rely on a slightly more elasticated section of material. While the outside of the sleeves tells everyone you are wearing Le Col, on the inside, it reminds you ‘ride faster, ride further' - the sort of advice I have always needed from the inside of my sleeves. The sleeves themselves sit quite low on the arms, resting gently just above the elbow in a contemporary, aero-esque style.

At the rear, there are the standard three pockets with an additional waterproof zippered pocket for valuables or standard-sized smartphones. The lighter material has plenty of give for stuffing spare layers, although you will need to be careful with sharper items such as keys, as the material feels quite thin and snaggy.

Image 1 of 2 The zipped valuables pocket on the rear is waterproof (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 2 The colour is lined with a more breathable material (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Performance

Fit is definitely on the relaxed side which will appeal to many riders who either aren’t interested or don’t feel catered to by ultra form-fitting aero race jerseys. The jersey is certainly comfortable, however, I did find the front of the jersey was quite long and tended to roll up a little, and the sleeves would also creep up causing some bunching around the armpits when in a riding position. I suspect this is most likely caused by the jersey fitting a little bigger than expected, although I chose my usual medium size after consulting the Le Col size chart.

If you think you might be in between sizes or have a slighter silhouette, we suggest going down a size, although it could be beneficial to order a couple of sizes as Le Col offers a 60-day return on products bought through its website (as well as a slew of Strava and bundle based discounts). On the subject of sizes, Le Col offers seven different options from XS to 3XL.

The lack of panelling will help contribute to the Sport Jersey II’s lower price point in the Le Col range. The lack of ventilated sections is more forgiving on hot days thanks to the jersey’s more relaxed fit, but if breathability is a key consideration, Le Col offers a new lightweight version of this jersey with wide mesh side panelling for very hot summer days.

Image 1 of 2 The zip is cam-locked and has a nice premium feeling branded zip pull (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Image 2 of 2 The inside of the collar is lined with a more breathable material (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Best cycling shorts : Bib and waist shorts for on-bike comfort

Best cycling socks: colourful, comfortable and cleverly constructed socks for cycling

Verdict

It might be the lowest-priced jersey in the Le Col range but for many riders, it probably still doesn’t represent good value with a retail price of £95. The jersey is comfortable and if you get the size right bunching shouldn’t be an issue, that said there are plenty of cheaper jerseys that have more features. However, if you are looking for a premium branded jersey that comes with a relaxed fit and premium feel then the Sport Jersey II is going to be a great addition to your cycling wardrobe.

Tech Specs: Le Col Sport Jersey II