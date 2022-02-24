Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer review

The Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer is a shoulder season cold-weather base layer, designed to be worn under a jersey. The primary draw is arguably its 100 per cent recycled material status, which bypasses the problems posed by the two most common base layer fabrics - merino, which isn’t suitable for vegans, and the virgin plastic in many polyesters. There are drawbacks to this unique fabric, though. The stretch is much closer to two-way than four-way stretch, which means it sits awkwardly around the neck and doesn’t allow for comfortable freedom of movement when it’s fitted correctly (read: tight). I was also disappointed by the sizing: The largest size available is an XL which was a close fit for our reviewer who usually wears a UK size 12, with 98cm hips that Isadore reckons is between L and XL. That narrow range, which seems to defy the measurement table, excludes a large portion of cyclists looking for a women’s fit base layer.

Still, in terms of design and performance, how does the Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer compete with the best women's cycling baselayers, and the best cycling baselayers overall? Keep reading to find out.

Design and aesthetics

The look of this Isadore base layer is definitely a highlight, despite being designed to be worn under a long sleeve jersey, the dotted black and white gradient pattern is elegant and understated. The close fit crew neckline would work better if it sat flat, but keeps your chest nice and cosy nonetheless, even while descending on the drops. The seams on the raglan sleeves sit flat and there's no internal tag to rub against your skin.

The sleeves of the Isadore Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer were nice and long, but given that I'm 5’3” with a negative ape index (short arms), that isn’t saying a whole lot. The sleeve hit right at the wrist, and the asymmetric seam of the cuff lays flat and doesn't irritate wrists the way some straight-cut cuffs can. This baselayer comfortably stayed put in my bibs, but as I have a short torso, your mileage may vary.

The material is both the best and worst part of this garment, it's hard to turn your nose up at the eco- and vegan-friendly 94 per cent recycled polyester, but the cost is a baselayer that doesn’t have much four-way stretch at all. As a result, it pinches at the elbow and is tight along the forearms. I found there was just no way to comfortably ride a road bike in it for very long. Considering it’s a women’s cut and many of those who identify as women store fat in their upper arms, this seems like a pretty tough thing to overlook. This, paired with the limited sizing, might make one think this baselayer was designed and optimised only for customers wearing the brand's smaller sizes.

Image 1 of 2 The sleeve is tight and awkward around the elbow without a four-way stretch (Image credit: Katie Kaestner-Frenchman) Image 2 of 2 Meanwhile the neck area gapes open (Image credit: Katie Kaestner-Frenchman)

Performance

There’s no denying that the fabric here is well suited for cold-weather cycling; it wicks sweat very well and while it’s not as cosy as some of its brushed merino counterparts, it kept me warm on the flat, helped keep the wind at bay on descents, and kept me from getting too damp on climbs. The feel of this fabric, even after a couple of wash cycles, is beautiful. It's silky smooth and the brushed interior is delicately fuzzy and soft.

After washing too, the Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer holds its shape well. Ignoring the care label totally I even chucked it in the tumble dryer and it emerged unscathed, though this isn't recommended.

Verdict

This baselayer presents a conundrum. On the one hand, if you ignore the fit, the material is innovative and ambitious and performs well on the bike in terms of sweat-wicking, keeping you warm and staying where it should, but it's impossible to overlook the fact that I, a cyclist two sizes smaller than the national average, could not bend my arms comfortably in the largest size available. The gaping collar also suggests this garment was simply not checked as the pattern was graded to larger sizes, which with such a small range, is hard to excuse. I could only hope that the small end of the range fits better, but at the time of writing I could find no reviews from smaller writers to confirm this.

At £55 / $72 / €60, it’s firmly mid-range, but not cheap, and if you have any amount of curve or fat on your body, especially your arms, it's likely not going to be a viable option for you.

Tech Specs: Isadore Women's Alternative Long Sleeve Baselayer