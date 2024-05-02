I’ve seen the future, but I still need to see where I’m going: Engo 2 head-up display sunglasses review

They’re not for most riders, but I do think there is still a place for them

By Will Jones
published
Engo 2 Head-up display glasses
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

A good concept and executed relatively well, but only of real benefit in specific applications; not for everyday use for most of us.

Pros

  • +

    You can actually see your data without having to look down

  • +

    The glasses are actually O.K.

Cons

  • -

    Cumbersome hardware sits in eyeline

  • -

    Data is pretty distracting when you don't want it

  • -

    Not overly comfortable

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

We are all tech nerds here at Cyclingnews, and personally I take great enjoyment in pulling together my guide to the best cycling glasses, so when Engo approached me to see if I wanted to test out its second model of head-up display glasses, the ‘Engo 2’, I parked my initial scepticism, took delivery, and set about testing.

I am rather picky when it comes to cycling glasses, and there is I’m afraid plenty for me to be picky about, but despite that I do think these might have some real benefits in specific situations, though for the generalists I’m going to start by saying they’re not something I’d recommend, so if you only came here for a go/no go decision then there you have it.

Image 1 of 2
Engo 2 Head-up display glasses
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
Engo 2 Head-up display glasses
Initial setup an be done in the ActiveLook app, which doubles as an activity tracker if you aren't using a cycling computer. (Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 7
Engo 2 Head-up display glasses
Within the ConnectIQ app you want to search for the ActiveLook app and install it.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Not the best looking shades, and a little cumbersome, but there's a lot of tech packed in to a small package 7/10
Field of visionVery much reduced by all that is going on in the centre4/10
PerformanceYou do get your data without having to move, but overall I can't see it being hugely useful, and the setup is a massive pain5/10
Comfort and retentionNot the most comfortable, though they do stay put. All the weight over your nose isn't ideal.5/10
Value for moneyToo specialist to offer any real value to the everyday consumer4/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 50%

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael