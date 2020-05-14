Endura Pro SL and Xtract Lite indoor/hot weather kit review

You might think a Scottish clothing brand isn’t brilliantly placed for developing hot weather kit, but Endura's collaborations with top-level racers including the Movistar squad has lifted its road cycling kit up to a globally competitive - if not world-leading level. Luckily - given current travel restrictions - the Xtract Lite kit isn't just for that summer week in the scorching foreign sun either, it works great when you’re sweating out the virtual miles inside, too.

Pro SL Lite jersey

The Pro SL Lite jersey mixes superlight and breezy front and sides with a super-fast wicking Translite back. The snug, slightly shortened and silicon gripper edged sleeves are a mix of both fabrics to keep you cool without flapping at speed. Combined with a full-length zip that keeps it cool for summer climbs or indoor cycling use without being unstructured, baggy and draggy.

Lycra rear pocket tops and four vertical ‘straps’ bonded from mid-back to centre pocket base help keep them stable and in position even when loaded which is rare on a very light jersey. The Translite panels also give SPF25 protection and there are small reflective tabs if you’re heading out early/late to avoid the hottest hours. An embossed Endura logo on the centre pocket gives them a prestige look and feel at a medium cost, and there's a sunrise red option if the grey/blue doesn't float your boat. There's a women's version, too.

Xtract Lite bib shorts

The Xtract Lite bibshorts are similarly useable indoors and out as long as you're not shy. The lightweight Lycra fabric doesn’t have any mesh sections like some indoor training gear. However, the thin fabric not only clings very closely to contours but it does go slightly transparent where it’s stretched so you might need to perfect your bike helmet burlesque technique to save blushes. It gives the shorts a very comfortable ‘barely there’ feel though and it wicks and dries very fast. It also has an SPF 50+ sun protection rating and the separate contrast cuffs on the mid-length legs have Endura logo silicone gripper strips on the inside so they won’t sneak up after you’ve slapped on the suncream and leave with you with a burnt strip. The separate yoke panel and mesh bibs mean a snug, non-sweaty upper half fit.

The real win with these shorts compared to just wearing normal lightweight/worn-out bibs on your turbo is the 500 series pad using ‘DisperseFoam’. This uses a different foam cell construction to most pads, improving breathability and air circulation. The pad has a decent depth and is pretty stretchy too, and while different riders will have different pad preferences, we found it really comfortable and relatively dry for extended Zwift sessions. It also uses silver yarn elements to create a permanent antibacterial effect so your home training kit won’t start home brewing as quickly. It’s a very reasonable cost for the tech and detailing and there’s a women’s version with all the same features but female cut and pad, too.

Verdict

Whether you need a jersey for turbo training is a moot point but if you do then the SL Pro is a very good choice. The fabric choice and well-supported pockets keep it practical for real riding days as well. The Xtract Lite shorts are super comfortable and cool well into the dark, damp, salty segments of hot rides indoors or out too, just be wary of their exhibitionist tendencies. Both score well for versatility, practicality and sun protection as well as excellent performance and they’re well priced, too.

Tech Specs

Pro SL Lite jersey

Price: £79.99

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: 2

Xtract Lite bib shorts

Price: £64.99

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: 2