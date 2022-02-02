Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey review

The Castelli Tutto Nano ROS jersey nails a comfortable performance fit. Wearing it feels great and you can wear it a lot because it's adaptable. Pair it with the right base layers and jackets and it could be a faithful companion through spring, fall, and winter.

There's a certain romanticism that goes along with riding in the worst weather imaginable. Looking through our list of the best winter cycling jackets you can find options that will help you get out there if you want to. Not everyone wants to get out in awful weather, though. Not only that, but there's a lot of people in a lot of locations that don't ever experience the kind of weather that requires the heaviest jackets.

If your riding encompasses less extreme weather, something from our list of the best cycling jerseys might actually be a better choice. A great thermal jersey can last all the way from autumn to spring, and bolster your outfit with light jackets and the right base layers and you'll be ready to take on a huge range of temperatures. If that's the kind of weather you need to take on, then keep reading to see if the Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey might make sense as a staple in your cycling wardrobe.

From the rear there's great visibility from big spots of reflective material. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

With the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey, Castelli builds from the same fabric that the Castelli Nano Flex 3G arm warmers use. The outer face is a tight weave that can provide some wind-blocking and it employs a combination of technologies to help water bead up and run off.

The first layer of defence for Nano Flex is a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. Castelli expects the DWR coating to last approximately 40-50 washes as long as you follow its washing instructions . To bolster the performance of the DWR, Castelli has embedded "millions of ultra-tiny nanofilaments" into the fibres of the fabric. The combination isn't designed to withstand heavy, sustained rain, but it'll get you through light rain and it's undetectable to the touch.

Look around the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey and the Nano Flex is the only fabric you'll find. In general, it's an uncomplicated construction even beyond the use of a single fabric. Each arm is a single piece, there's a single piece for each front panel, a single piece for each side panel, a single rear panel, and a separate neck. The only detail of note is that the front panels wrap over the shoulder and across the shoulder blades. It's a simple way to ensure mobility of the shoulders.

The pattern of the shoulders helps create great mobility in the shoulders both on and off the bike. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Sharing that same seam, between the top of the sleeve and the wrapping front panel, is a small strip of reflective material, and it's there on each shoulder for visibility from the front of the bike. For visibility from the rear, there's a larger strip of the same reflective material through the centre of the rear pockets.

The pockets under that reflective strip use a standard three pocket design. The pockets on either side are a little narrower but it's almost imperceptible because of the stretch of the fabric. While in a resting position, the edge pockets are roughly four fingers wide while the centre is closer to the width of a full hand.

Jumping to the opposite end of the design is a nice, tall, neckline. Instead of a single layer of the Nano Flex fabric, Castelli has chosen to fold the fabric at the top. You do lose the next to skin feel of the brushed inner found elsewhere but it adds durability by removing an exposed edge. It also adds a bit of warmth with a double layer instead of a single.

The inside of the Nano Flex fabric has a wonderful against-the-skin feel. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

It was January while I tested this and in my area, there's no way I could ride through the winter with a thermal jersey alone. Right now though, we are getting a reprieve from harsh winter weather. That means afternoon temperatures close to 50F / 10C and sun instead of rain. In temperatures like that, the Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey has become a fast favourite.

Arm and leg warmers tend to use fabrics that I find incredibly comfortable, so when brands build thermal jerseys and bib tights out of those same materials, it's hard not to enjoy the results. That's exactly the case here. The Nano Flex 3G arm warmers make our list of the best arm warmers and the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey feels just as good. It also performs in very similar weather.

I've tested it down to low 40F/4.5C and it does the job. This is especially true for rides that last around an hour and a half, or less, and are sunny. The temperatures might be right down at the base of what's workable but by the time you start to chill, you are already close to home. That's lower than arm warmers and a summer jersey would work, but the extra warmth comes from the extra coverage.

Fantastic pockets go a long way towards making a great jersey. Castelli gets the pockets just right. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

The big difference when looking at the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey, vs the Nano Flex 3G arm warmers and a summer jersey, has to do with wind. The tight outer weave of the fabric does a respectable job of keeping wind out. On the small surface area that your arms represent it can handle strong winds. When you translate that to the chest it doesn't work as well. Such a broad area directly facing the wind needs more than a tight-face weave.

Saying that there's nothing to stop wind isn't an admission of a design issue. Instead, it's the strength of this piece from Castelli. The Nano Flex fabric is incredible when it's time to layer up. Often, fabrics that can handle some water aren't suitable for layering because of breathability, but that's not the case here. If you want to extend the wind performance then the Gore Windstopper base layer is an amazing choice. If you'd rather layer above instead of below then the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Vest will do the job. For full winter temperatures, you can add a warm base layer like the Castelli Flanders Warm Neck Warmer winter base layer, and the Idro Pro 3 Shakedry jacket is substantially warmer than you'd expect an outer layer.

This adaptability is the strength of a good thermal jersey and that's where the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey works. In some ways it's not unique in that. There are other great thermal jerseys on the market but Castelli stands apart with some specific details. The ability to shed light rain is helpful but the biggest strength is the Castelli understanding of fit.

Like most Castelli clothing, one of my favourite things about the Tutto Nano ROS Jersey is how much I like the fit. It's a performance fit but it's comfortable. The shoulders have tons of mobility. You'll be comfortable standing at the coffee shop waiting for a riding partner. When your friend finally shows, you'll be just as comfortable in the drops pushing hard to catch up. When it’s time to get some food from a jersey pocket you won’t need to stretch first.

There's no zipper garage but the zipper stops just short of the top and there's a backing fabric to protect the neck. (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey is the kind of quality thermal jersey you can build upon. As long as your winter avoids the extremes, you can layer up or down, and the same piece will serve a huge range of temperatures. There are other options that will do the same but what helps Castelli stand out is a comfortable performance fit, great pockets, and the ability to shed light rain if needed.

In terms of drawbacks, I had to reach a bit. Nano Flex still relies on a coating to some extent and that means that it does need some care. There are companies that have found better solutions and this is an older technology. Castelli could also massage the details when it comes to the tail and collar for on the bike fit. It's close but it's so good that small details stand out.

Tech Specs: Castelli Tutto Nano ROS Jersey