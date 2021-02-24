Castelli Toe Thingy 2 shoe cover review

Surprisingly useful when the weather doesn’t call for a full-size overshoe for puddle splashes and cold wind, or used to layer up with other overshoes in extreme conditions.

The second-generation Castelli Toe Thingy 2 is made from neoprene and designed to fit over the front of your cycling shoes for cool spring and autumn weather when conditions don’t demand a heavier duty overshoe. They’re reinforced around the generous cleat opening, come in two colours and are easy to take on and off, before, during and after a ride.

For the past few months, we've been putting them to the test in a variety of weather conditions, to see just how much protection they actually offer. Here's what we found.

Design and aesthetics

The neoprene is stretchy enough that the Toe Thingy 2 should fit anyone's feet (Image credit: Future / David Arthur)

The best cycling overshoes are odd-looking things at the best of times, and the Castelli Toe Thingy 2 is no exception. The length is enough to cover about half of the shoe, wrapping securely around the cleat and easily staying firmly in place at all times. There’s enough stretch in the material that one size really should fit all, a reinforced cleat opening fits around a regular three-bolt cleat, and the sole is rubberised for durability.

It's made from a thick neoprene material carefully shaped to perfectly fit over the front of a cycling shoe. Neoprene is a good choice of material as it’s windproof and continues to insulate after it becomes saturated with water.

They come in two colours with red contrasting detailing and a Castelli logo adorning the front. Unfortunately, the all-black version we tested lacks any reflective detail, which should be standard fare on a product of this nature.

Performance

Where these cut-down overshoes work very well is during milder weather, when you don’t need the insulation of a bulkier shoe covering, or when the roads are damp.

They also provide enough insulation for double-digit temperatures with a side order of wind chill and have been designed for cooler temperatures with a recommended range of 10-18 degrees Celsius. For colder weather, they can be worn with additional overshoes for an added layer of protection.

Fitting is a quick and easy exercise requiring you to merely slide them over the front of your cycling shoes - the stretch material keeps them firmly in place.

Verdict

By covering the top and bottom vents on a typical performance road shoe, the Castelli Toe Thingy 2 is perfect for protecting your toes from road spray and wind chill.

From fending off puddle splashes and the teeth of a strong, cold wind, they perform very well. They don’t stand up against very cold temperatures, which limits them to spring and autumn riding conditions, but they can be doubled up with overshoes for seriously cold and wet rides which increases their value proposition.

We loved how quick and easy they are to get on and off, and you can even remove them during a ride if they prove to be too warm. They do a good job of staying firmly in place, and despite the quirky looks are a useful tool in any cyclist’s kit bag.

Tech Specs: Castelli Toe Thingy 2