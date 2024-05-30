Highbar wants to redefine helmet straps: I rode 100km wearing one to see if it can

Testing Canyon's unreleased helmet, complete with pivoting solid strap system

By
published
Detail shot of the new Canyon Helmet, complete with Highbar strap system
Cyclingnews Verdict

The aesthetics are polarising, but in use, it feels like any normal helmet. The primary aim of improving safety is a good thing, but for most riders, this can be overcome by spending a few more minutes on getting your traditional helmet strap tightened correctly. The additional benefits of aerodynamics and noise weren't noticeable in use.

Pros

  • +

    Reduced risk of badly-tightened straps

  • +

    Claimed improvements to aerodynamics and noise

Cons

  • -

    It looks unusual

  • -

    Slight discomfort when wearing it off the bike

  • -

    The main problems it solves are easily fixed for free

"You look like a construction worker!" Perhaps not the one-line summary that Canyon - or Highbar - would have wanted for its new, unusual, innovative, still-unreleased helmet collaboration, but that's the quip that came from one of my friends as I rolled across the car park ahead of the Gralloch gravel race in Scotland.

I was there for fun, but an opportunity presented itself to test the new Canyon-branded helmet that swaps traditional fabric straps for a rubberised, pivoting arm that tightens with a dial. I couldn't refuse; I had to see whether the brand's claims would stand up in the real world. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsFunctionally, it's designed well and plays nicely with glasses. Aesthetically, however, it was widely lambasted5/10
ComfortSome discomfort when wearing it off the bike, but totally fine once riding8/10
VentilationPlenty of vents to let air in and out9/10
SafetyHard to quantify this against wearing straps. Given it reduces the risk of wearing something badly, it must score well, but the suggestion that you loosen it on climbs comes with risks8/10
ValueThe fact that you can solve the safety problems without any additional expense (tightening your existing helmet correctly) makes it a hard sell, but I like that it removes the possibility of someone getting it wrong2/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 64%

