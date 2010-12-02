Trending

Marvulli/Aeschbach take over race lead

Keisse/Marquet lose a lap

Standings after night 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda95pts
2Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung85
3Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki75
4 -1 lapTristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price84
5Kenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig68
6Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ62
7 -3 lapsWalter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger51
8Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner49
9 -4 lapsDaniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass26
10 -5 lapsLoic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa51

