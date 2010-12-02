Marvulli/Aeschbach take over race lead
Keisse/Marquet lose a lap
Standings after night 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Franco Marvulli / Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Skoda
|95
|pts
|2
|Danilo Hondo / Robert Bartko (Ger) Samsung
|85
|3
|Danny Stam / Léon Van Bon (Ned) Möbel Märki
|75
|4 -1 lap
|Tristan Marguet / Iljo Keisse (Swi/Bel) Price
|84
|5
|Kenny De Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Atzmännig
|68
|6
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) EWZ
|62
|7 -3 laps
|Walter Perez / Sebastian Donadio (Arg) Habegger
|51
|8
|Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi) Lerch & Partner
|49
|9 -4 laps
|Daniel Holloway / Colby Pearce (USA) Hotel Krone Unterstrass
|26
|10 -5 laps
|Loic Perizzolo / Fabio Masotti (Swi/Ita) Riposa
|51
