The race was held at Het Zilvermeer in Mol, Belgium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgium's Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea) won Zilvermeercross held in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. She finished the race ahead of Dutch riders Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and Sanne van Paassen (Team Bioaful).

Verschueren recovered from a slower start to catch up to a lead group of riders in the opening laps. Those leaders were Van Paassen, Stultiens, Laura Verdonschot and Elle Anderson. She eventually gained the gap she needed to take the day's victory.

"My start was not good again, although that is putting it mildly," Verschueren told Sport.be. "Actually, it was downright bad... Bit by bit I managed to catch up with the opposition."

