Verschueren wins Zilvermeercross
Stultiens and van Paassen on the podium
Elite Women: Mol -
Belgium's Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea) won Zilvermeercross held in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. She finished the race ahead of Dutch riders Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and Sanne van Paassen (Team Bioaful).
Verschueren recovered from a slower start to catch up to a lead group of riders in the opening laps. Those leaders were Van Paassen, Stultiens, Laura Verdonschot and Elle Anderson. She eventually gained the gap she needed to take the day's victory.
"My start was not good again, although that is putting it mildly," Verschueren told Sport.be. "Actually, it was downright bad... Bit by bit I managed to catch up with the opposition."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea
|0:43:46
|2
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:17
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans CT
|0:00:25
|4
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar
|0:00:27
|5
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea
|6
|Elle Anderson (USA) United States
|0:00:41
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea
|0:01:28
|8
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) WT Decock-Vandekerckhove
|0:02:04
|9
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:02:09
|10
|Shana Maes (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar
|0:02:49
|11
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kempens Cyclingteam vzw
|0:03:04
|12
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Selectie - Nederland
|0:03:32
|14
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:03:52
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Selectie - Nederland
|0:04:32
|16
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner Ooster...
|0:04:41
|17
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Selectie - Zweden
|0:05:20
|18
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kempens Cyclingteam vzw
|0:05:56
|19
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team Wome...
|0:06:01
|20
|Christine Vardaros (USA) United States
|21
|Joyce Heyns (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Te...
|0:07:05
|22
|Birgit Massagé (Bel) Selectie - Duitsland
|0:07:19
|23
|Judith Visser (Ned) Selectie - Nederland
|0:07:48
|24
|Jinse Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen BC vzw
|0:07:51
|25
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Kon. Gentse Velo Sport
|26
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Selectie - België
|27
|Lana Verberne (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|28
|Jara Noël (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar
|29
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Selectie - België
|30
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) St. Martinus Kerksken
|31
|Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
|32
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|33
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers vzw
|34
|Lara Defour (Bel) Kon. Balen BC vzw
|35
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned) WV Zeeuwsvlaanderen
|36
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Selectie - Individuelen
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy