Verschueren wins Zilvermeercross

Stultiens and van Paassen on the podium

The race was held at Het Zilvermeer in Mol, Belgium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgium's Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea) won Zilvermeercross held in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. She finished the race ahead of Dutch riders Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and Sanne van Paassen (Team Bioaful).

Verschueren recovered from a slower start to catch up to a lead group of riders in the opening laps. Those leaders were Van Paassen, Stultiens, Laura Verdonschot and Elle Anderson. She eventually gained the gap she needed to take the day's victory.

"My start was not good again, although that is putting it mildly," Verschueren told Sport.be. "Actually, it was downright bad... Bit by bit I managed to catch up with the opposition."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea0:43:46
2Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:17
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans CT0:00:25
4Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar0:00:27
5Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea
6Elle Anderson (USA) United States0:00:41
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea0:01:28
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) WT Decock-Vandekerckhove0:02:04
9Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:02:09
10Shana Maes (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar0:02:49
11Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kempens Cyclingteam vzw0:03:04
12Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Selectie - Nederland0:03:32
14Lindy Van Anrooij (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:03:52
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Selectie - Nederland0:04:32
16Suzanne Verhoeven (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner Ooster...0:04:41
17Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Selectie - Zweden0:05:20
18Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kempens Cyclingteam vzw0:05:56
19Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling Team Wome...0:06:01
20Christine Vardaros (USA) United States
21Joyce Heyns (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Te...0:07:05
22Birgit Massagé (Bel) Selectie - Duitsland0:07:19
23Judith Visser (Ned) Selectie - Nederland0:07:48
24Jinse Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen BC vzw0:07:51
25Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Kon. Gentse Velo Sport
26Caren Commissaris (Bel) Selectie - België
27Lana Verberne (Ned) TWC De Kempen
28Jara Noël (Bel) Cyclocross Vorselaar
29Kristien Nelen (Bel) Selectie - België
30Anja Geldhof (Bel) St. Martinus Kerksken
31Kelly Greefs (Bel) Nodrugs Heroes Flanders
32Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
33Yenthe Boons (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers vzw
34Lara Defour (Bel) Kon. Balen BC vzw
35Chantal Verstraten (Ned) WV Zeeuwsvlaanderen
36Cindy Diericx (Bel) Selectie - Individuelen

