Van Aert dominates sandy Zilvermeercross in Mol
Van der Poel second and Sweeck third
Elite Men: Mol -
Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) dominated the sandy Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. The fight for second place came down to a dual between world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate-Muprotec), with van der Poel taking second.
Van Aert and van der Poel separated themselves from a front group of 12 riders on the third lap, and they were later joined by Sweeck. Riders eventually caught up with Sven Nys, Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen among the front riders. None were strong enough to contend Van Aert's pace and he pulled away to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|1:03:32
|2
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon
|0:00:20
|3
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Cibel
|0:00:27
|4
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA-Drink
|0:00:35
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:58
|7
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|8
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon
|0:01:48
|9
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Corendon
|0:01:53
|10
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Corendon
|0:02:17
|11
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Cibel
|0:02:28
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|0:02:31
|13
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|0:03:24
|14
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA-Drink
|0:03:50
|15
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:03:59
|16
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|0:04:20
|17
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|0:04:26
|18
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-BCKP
|0:04:51
|19
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:05:12
|20
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:05:31
|21
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Cibel
|0:06:35
|22
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
|23
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Cibel
|24
|Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling T...
|25
|Gert Smets (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schri...
|26
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Canada
|27
|Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|28
|Quincy Vens (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|29
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|30
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Australia
|31
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schri...
|32
|Martin Eriksson (Swe) Sweden
|33
|Curtis White (USA) Optum-Kelly Benefit Strat...
|34
|Dario Tielen (Bel) Individual
|35
|Siebe Lievens (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|36
|Gerrit Henrich (Ger) Germany
|37
|Sean Dunlea (Gbr) Great Britain
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy