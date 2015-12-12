Image 1 of 2 Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct) wins Superprestige in Gavere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team takes victory at Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) dominated the sandy Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. The fight for second place came down to a dual between world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate-Muprotec), with van der Poel taking second.

Van Aert and van der Poel separated themselves from a front group of 12 riders on the third lap, and they were later joined by Sweeck. Riders eventually caught up with Sven Nys, Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen among the front riders. None were strong enough to contend Van Aert's pace and he pulled away to take the win.

Full Results