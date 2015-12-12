Trending

Van Aert dominates sandy Zilvermeercross in Mol

Van der Poel second and Sweeck third

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace Ct) wins Superprestige in Gavere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team takes victory at Koppenbergcross

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) dominated the sandy Zilvermeercross in Mol, Belgium, on Saturday. The fight for second place came down to a dual between world champion Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP-Corendon) and Laurens Sweeck (Era Real Estate-Muprotec), with van der Poel taking second.

Van Aert and van der Poel separated themselves from a front group of 12 riders on the third lap, and they were later joined by Sweeck. Riders eventually caught up with Sven Nys, Rob Peeters and Tom Meeusen among the front riders. None were strong enough to contend Van Aert's pace and he pulled away to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...1:03:32
2Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon0:00:20
3Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Cibel0:00:27
4Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA-Drink0:00:35
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:00:58
7Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
8David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Corendon0:01:48
9Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP-Corendon0:01:53
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Corendon0:02:17
11Diether Sweeck (Bel) Cibel0:02:28
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games0:02:31
13Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...0:03:24
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA-Drink0:03:50
15Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham0:03:59
16Yannick Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...0:04:20
17Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...0:04:26
18Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm-BCKP0:04:51
19Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:05:12
20Vinnie Braet (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham0:05:31
21Kevin Cant (Bel) Cibel0:06:35
22Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Pa...
23Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Cibel
24Niels Koyen (Bel) Bike Experience Cycling T...
25Gert Smets (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schri...
26Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Canada
27Onno Verheyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
28Quincy Vens (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
29Yelle Leaerts (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
30Garry Millburn (Aus) Australia
31Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 VZW Schri...
32Martin Eriksson (Swe) Sweden
33Curtis White (USA) Optum-Kelly Benefit Strat...
34Dario Tielen (Bel) Individual
35Siebe Lievens (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
36Gerrit Henrich (Ger) Germany
37Sean Dunlea (Gbr) Great Britain

