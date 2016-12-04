Sanne Cant wins Zilvermeercross
Brand second, Van Loy third
Elite Women: Mol -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (BEL)
|40:39:00
|2
|Lucinda Brand (NED)
|00:00:36
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (BEL)
|00:01:07
|4
|Loes Sels (BEL)
|00:01:42
|5
|Yara Kastelijn (NED)
|00:02:36
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (BEL)
|00:02:52
|7
|Karen Verhestraeten (BEL)
|00:02:56
|8
|Lindy Anrooij (NED)
|00:03:26
|9
|Ceylin Carmen Alvarado (NED)
|00:03:40
|10
|Pauline Delhaye (FRA)
|00:04:34
|11
|Veerle Goossens (NED)
|00:05:50
|12
|Shana Maes (BEL)
|00:05:52
|13
|Mascha Mulder (NED)
|00:05:54
|14
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (NED)
|00:06:28
|15
|Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (SWE)
|00:06:57
|16
|Jinse Peeters (BEL)
|00:07:15
|17
|Susanne Meistrok (NED)
|00:07:29
|18
|Caroline Schiff (GER)
|00:07:30
|19
|Benita Wesselhoeft (GER)
|00:07:38
|20
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|00:08:30
|DNF
|Axelle Bellaert (BEL)
|DNF
|Demi Jong (NED)
|DNF
|Meg De Bruyne (BEL)
|DNF
|Birgit Massagé (BEL)
|DNF
|Kristien Nelen (BEL)
|DNF
|Lise Van Wunsel (BEL)
|DNF
|Madeleine Gammons (GBR)
|DNF
|Tine Verdeyen (BEL)
|DNF
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (BEL)
|DNF
|Lauren Humphreys (GBR)
|DNF
|Pepe Phillips (GER)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy