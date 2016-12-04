Trending

Sanne Cant wins Zilvermeercross

Brand second, Van Loy third

Sanne Cant celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (BEL)40:39:00
2Lucinda Brand (NED)00:00:36
3Ellen Van Loy (BEL)00:01:07
4Loes Sels (BEL)00:01:42
5Yara Kastelijn (NED)00:02:36
6Joyce Vanderbeken (BEL)00:02:52
7Karen Verhestraeten (BEL)00:02:56
8Lindy Anrooij (NED)00:03:26
9Ceylin Carmen Alvarado (NED)00:03:40
10Pauline Delhaye (FRA)00:04:34
11Veerle Goossens (NED)00:05:50
12Shana Maes (BEL)00:05:52
13Mascha Mulder (NED)00:05:54
14Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (NED)00:06:28
15Åsa-Maria Erlandsson (SWE)00:06:57
16Jinse Peeters (BEL)00:07:15
17Susanne Meistrok (NED)00:07:29
18Caroline Schiff (GER)00:07:30
19Benita Wesselhoeft (GER)00:07:38
20Christine Vardaros (USA)00:08:30
DNFAxelle Bellaert (BEL)
DNFDemi Jong (NED)
DNFMeg De Bruyne (BEL)
DNFBirgit Massagé (BEL)
DNFKristien Nelen (BEL)
DNFLise Van Wunsel (BEL)
DNFMadeleine Gammons (GBR)
DNFTine Verdeyen (BEL)
DNFBrenda Kaczmarczyk (BEL)
DNFLauren Humphreys (GBR)
DNFPepe Phillips (GER)

