Mathieu van der Poel wins Zilvermeercross
Dutchman beats Van Aert in reversal of Sunday's Superprestige result
Elite Men: Mol -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (NED)
|0:53:30
|2
|Wout Van Aert (BEL)
|0:00:43
|3
|Tom Meeusen (BEL)
|0:00:58
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (BEL)
|0:01:44
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (GER)
|0:01:52
|6
|Corne Van Kessel (NED)
|0:01:56
|7
|Diether Sweeck (BEL)
|0:01:58
|8
|David van ver Poel (NED)
|9
|Kevin Pauwels (BEL)
|0:02:25
|10
|Wietse Bosmans (BEL)
|0:02:32
|11
|Rob Peeters (BEL)
|0:02:38
|12
|Jim Aernouts (BEL)
|0:02:47
|13
|Daan Soete (BEL)
|0:02:55
|14
|Klaas Vantornout (BEL)
|0:03:58
|15
|Eli Iserbyt (BEL)
|16
|Michael Vanthourenhout (BEL)
|17
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (BEL)
|18
|Yannick Peeters (BEL)
|0:04:22
|19
|Stijn Caluwe (BEL)
|0:05:25
|DNF
|Kevin Cant (BEL)
|DNF
|Dave De Cleyn (BEL)
|DNF
|Victor Vandebosch (BEL)
|DNF
|Oscar Pujol (ESP)
|DNF
|Hendrik Sweeck (BEL)
|DNF
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|DNF
|Jon Munitxa (ESP)
|DNF
|Sindre Reidar Hole Mohr (NOR)
|DNF
|Johannes Hörschläger (AUT)
|DNF
|Marvin Runhaar (NED)
