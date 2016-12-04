Trending

Mathieu van der Poel wins Zilvermeercross

Dutchman beats Van Aert in reversal of Sunday's Superprestige result

Mathieu van der Poel crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (NED)0:53:30
2Wout Van Aert (BEL)0:00:43
3Tom Meeusen (BEL)0:00:58
4Laurens Sweeck (BEL)0:01:44
5Philipp Walsleben (GER)0:01:52
6Corne Van Kessel (NED)0:01:56
7Diether Sweeck (BEL)0:01:58
8David van ver Poel (NED)
9Kevin Pauwels (BEL)0:02:25
10Wietse Bosmans (BEL)0:02:32
11Rob Peeters (BEL)0:02:38
12Jim Aernouts (BEL)0:02:47
13Daan Soete (BEL)0:02:55
14Klaas Vantornout (BEL)0:03:58
15Eli Iserbyt (BEL)
16Michael Vanthourenhout (BEL)
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (BEL)
18Yannick Peeters (BEL)0:04:22
19Stijn Caluwe (BEL)0:05:25
DNFKevin Cant (BEL)
DNFDave De Cleyn (BEL)
DNFVictor Vandebosch (BEL)
DNFOscar Pujol (ESP)
DNFHendrik Sweeck (BEL)
DNFEric Thompson (USA)
DNFJon Munitxa (ESP)
DNFSindre Reidar Hole Mohr (NOR)
DNFJohannes Hörschläger (AUT)
DNFMarvin Runhaar (NED)

