Konwa lays claim to Bryksy Cross

Petrus, Mlynar step onto podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Konwa (Pol)1:02:57
2Lubomír Petruš (Cze) KC Hlinsko0:00:21
3Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)0:00:50
4Radek Polnický (Cze) Empella Czech Team0:01:15
5Ivo Plevak (Cze)0:01:25
6Marek Cichosz (Pol)0:01:52
7Matej Lasak (Cze)0:02:38
8Petr Hampl (Cze)0:03:55
9Bartosz Pilis (Pol)0:04:20
10Adam Kožušník (Cze)0:04:47
11Wojciech Herba (Pol)0:06:03
12Wojciech Malec (Pol)0:06:56
13Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
14Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
15Pawel Pac (Pol)
16Josef Tomek (Cze) Kolík TJ Bohumín
17Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol)
18Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
19Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
20Michal Kucewicz (Pol)
21Tomasz Sikora (Pol)
22Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
23Pawel Samol (Pol)
24Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
25Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
26Rafal Augustynowicz (Pol)
27Adam Wiecko (Pol)
28Andrzej Gaj (Pol)

