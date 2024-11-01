Koppenbergcross: Fem van Empel soloes to victory ahead of Lucinda Brand

By
published

Italian Sara Casasola takes third behind Dutch duo

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM NOVEMBER 01 Fem Van Empel and Team Visma Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 35th Trofee Oudenaarde Koppenbergcross 2024 Womens Elite on November 01 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem Van Empel of Team Visma-Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner in Oudenaarde at Koppenbergcross 2024(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

World champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease A Bike) soloed to her second win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season in the first round of the X2O Trofee, the Koppenbergcross.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews