Koppenbergcross: Lars van der Haar storms to victory on iconic cobbled climb

Iserbyt, Aerts round out podium

Dutch Lars Van Der Haar pictured at the finish line of the men elite race of the Koppenbergcross, the first race (out of eight) of the X2O Badkamers trophy cyclocross competition, in Melden, Oudenaarde, on . BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lars Van Der Haar wins the 2024 elite men's race in the Koppenbergcross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) made a move with three laps to go and rode away for the victory at Koppenbergcross. Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished second, 34 seconds back, and Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) took third, another 20 seconds down.

Last year's X2O Trofee cyclocross series champion took the early lead in the eight-race series with the victory. A four-time Dutch champion, it was Van der Haar's second career win at Koppenbergcross after a second-place finish to teammate Thibau Nys a year ago.

