Toon Aerts wins Krawatencross

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) won the elite men's race at the penultimate round of the X02 Badkamers Trofee series at Krawatencross in Lille on Sunday.

The Belgian stretch out his lead to take a solo win ahead of Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Fenix) in second place.

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) appeared to have a mechanical on the last lap that meant Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) and Tom Meussen (CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers) caught and passed him.

In the sprint for third place, van der Haar edged out Meussen in the sprint at the line.