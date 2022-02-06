Trending

Toon Aerts wins Krawatencross

Niels Vandeputte takes second, Lars van der Haar edges out Tom Meussen in sprint for third

Belgian Toon Aerts pictured in action during the mens elite race of the Flandriencross cyclocross cycling event stage 68 in the Trofee Veldrijden competition Saturday 22 January 2022 in Hamme Belgium BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Toon Aerts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) won the elite men's race at the penultimate round of the X02 Badkamers Trofee series at Krawatencross in Lille on Sunday. 

The Belgian stretch out his lead to take a solo win ahead of Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Fenix) in second place. 

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) appeared to have a mechanical on the last lap that meant Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions) and Tom Meussen (CX Team Deschacht-Group Hens-Maes Containers) caught and passed him. 

In the sprint for third place, van der Haar edged out Meussen in the sprint at the line.

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

