Evans takes final stage, overall classification
Australia's Broun second, much of field lapped
USA National Team’s Shelley Evans has claimed the Women’s Tour of New Zealand overall victory on debut in an International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked stage race. Evans sealed the overall title in emphatic style, winning a 20-strong sprint to claim her fourth stage victory and add another 10 seconds to her winning margin.
Evans won the final stage ahead of Australia’s Kristy Broun (Australian Institute of Sport) and Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand National Team). Kiesanowski was just the third New Zealand rider to finish on a stage podium at their home race this week.
Behind Evans the top riders on general classification experienced no change on the final stage. Her team-mate Amber Neben took second place, while Tiffany Cromwell’s (Australian Institute of Sport) third place secured her the best young rider classification win.
Just 20 riders finished the final criterium stage, after 55 riders were lapped by the lead group throughout the stage. The small number of riders finishing the event meant the overall classifications looked remarkably lean, with the USA National Team claiming the teams victory over the only other squad with enough finishing riders to classify – Australian Institute of Sport.
Evans’ victory is the second consecutive overall win by a rider making her UCI stage race debut, after Amber Halliday’s victory in 2009. While Halliday snuck away to a solo victory on one of last year’s road stages, Evans victory came thanks to her accumulation of time bonuses from stage victories coupled with a strong second place in the 11 kilometre time trial on stage four.
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|1:03:09
|2
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:04
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|8
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|9
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|12
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|14
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|15
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|17
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:27
|18
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:44
|19
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:55
|20
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:10
|21
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|23
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|24
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|25
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|26
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|27
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|28
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|30
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|31
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|32
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|33
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|34
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|35
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|36
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|37
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|38
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|39
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|40
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|41
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|42
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|43
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|44
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|45
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|46
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|48
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|49
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|50
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|51
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|52
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|53
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|54
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|55
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|56
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|57
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|58
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|59
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|60
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|61
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|62
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|63
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|64
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|65
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|66
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|67
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|69
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|70
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|71
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|72
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|73
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|74
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|75
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|DNS
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNS
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|DNS
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|1:03:19
|2
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:00
|5
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|6
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|7
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|10
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|13
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|15
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|16
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|17
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|18
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|1:03:09
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|11
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|12
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|13
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|14
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:06
|15
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|18
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|19
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|12:33:45
|2
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:05:06
|4
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:07:10
|1
|USA National Team
|37:40:52
|2
|AIS Australia National Team
|0:02:05
