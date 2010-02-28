Image 1 of 18 Jersey classification winners U23 Jersey Tiffany Cromwell, QOM Jersey Ruth Corsett, Yellow Jersey Shelley Evans and Sprint Jersey Kirsty Broun (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) claimed the final stage sprint. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Stage 6 podium (L-R): Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team), and Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 The peloton is strung out immediately, led here by the NZ National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell leads Kirsty Broun, both from the AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Amber Neben (USA National Team) leads Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) follows a teammate. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 USA National Team lead the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Carly Light (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) leads Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 USA National Team leads the peloton with one lap remaining. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) had every reason to smile on the start line. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 The USA National Team won the team's classification as well. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

USA National Team’s Shelley Evans has claimed the Women’s Tour of New Zealand overall victory on debut in an International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked stage race. Evans sealed the overall title in emphatic style, winning a 20-strong sprint to claim her fourth stage victory and add another 10 seconds to her winning margin.

Evans won the final stage ahead of Australia’s Kristy Broun (Australian Institute of Sport) and Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand National Team). Kiesanowski was just the third New Zealand rider to finish on a stage podium at their home race this week.

Behind Evans the top riders on general classification experienced no change on the final stage. Her team-mate Amber Neben took second place, while Tiffany Cromwell’s (Australian Institute of Sport) third place secured her the best young rider classification win.

Just 20 riders finished the final criterium stage, after 55 riders were lapped by the lead group throughout the stage. The small number of riders finishing the event meant the overall classifications looked remarkably lean, with the USA National Team claiming the teams victory over the only other squad with enough finishing riders to classify – Australian Institute of Sport.

Evans’ victory is the second consecutive overall win by a rider making her UCI stage race debut, after Amber Halliday’s victory in 2009. While Halliday snuck away to a solo victory on one of last year’s road stages, Evans victory came thanks to her accumulation of time bonuses from stage victories coupled with a strong second place in the 11 kilometre time trial on stage four.

Results 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 1:03:09 2 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:04 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:06 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 6 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 7 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 8 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 9 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 10 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 11 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 12 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 13 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 14 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 15 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 16 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 17 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:27 18 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 0:00:44 19 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:55 20 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:10

Lapped riders 21 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 22 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 23 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 24 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 25 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 26 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 27 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 28 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 29 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 30 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 31 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 32 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 33 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 34 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 35 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 36 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 37 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 38 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 39 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 40 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 41 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 42 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 43 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 44 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 45 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 46 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 47 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 48 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 49 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 50 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 51 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 52 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 53 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 54 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 55 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 56 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 57 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 58 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 59 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 60 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 61 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 62 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 63 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 64 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 65 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 66 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 67 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 68 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 69 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 70 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 71 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 72 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 73 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 74 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 75 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team DNS Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNS Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team DNS Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team

Under 23 rider 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 1:03:19 2 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 3 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:00

Lapped riders 5 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 6 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 7 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 8 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 10 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 11 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 12 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 13 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 15 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 16 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 17 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 18 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team

Final classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 1:03:09 2 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 0:00:10 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 5 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 10 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 11 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 12 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 13 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:06 15 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:00:10 16 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 18 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 19 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 20 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport

Under 23 rider classification 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 12:33:45 2 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:05:06 4 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:07:10