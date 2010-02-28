Trending

Evans takes final stage, overall classification

Australia's Broun second, much of field lapped

Image 1 of 18

Jersey classification winners U23 Jersey Tiffany Cromwell, QOM Jersey Ruth Corsett, Yellow Jersey Shelley Evans and Sprint Jersey Kirsty Broun

Jersey classification winners U23 Jersey Tiffany Cromwell, QOM Jersey Ruth Corsett, Yellow Jersey Shelley Evans and Sprint Jersey Kirsty Broun
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) claimed the final stage sprint.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) claimed the final stage sprint.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Stage 6 podium (L-R): Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team), and Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women

Stage 6 podium (L-R): Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team), and Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

The peloton is strung out immediately, led here by the NZ National Team.

The peloton is strung out immediately, led here by the NZ National Team.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

Tiffany Cromwell leads Kirsty Broun, both from the AIS Australia Women

Tiffany Cromwell leads Kirsty Broun, both from the AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Amber Neben (USA National Team) leads Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women

Amber Neben (USA National Team) leads Kirsty Broun (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) in the peloton.

Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) follows a teammate.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) follows a teammate.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

USA National Team lead the peloton.

USA National Team lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Carly Light (AIS Australia Women

Carly Light (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) leads Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team).

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) leads Jo Kiesanowski (NZ National Team).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

AIS Australia Women

AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

USA National Team leads the peloton with one lap remaining.

USA National Team leads the peloton with one lap remaining.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) had every reason to smile on the start line.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) had every reason to smile on the start line.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

The USA National Team won the team's classification as well.

The USA National Team won the team's classification as well.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

USA National Team’s Shelley Evans has claimed the Women’s Tour of New Zealand overall victory on debut in an International Cycling Union (UCI) ranked stage race. Evans sealed the overall title in emphatic style, winning a 20-strong sprint to claim her fourth stage victory and add another 10 seconds to her winning margin.

Evans won the final stage ahead of Australia’s Kristy Broun (Australian Institute of Sport) and Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand National Team). Kiesanowski was just the third New Zealand rider to finish on a stage podium at their home race this week.

Behind Evans the top riders on general classification experienced no change on the final stage. Her team-mate Amber Neben took second place, while Tiffany Cromwell’s (Australian Institute of Sport) third place secured her the best young rider classification win.

Just 20 riders finished the final criterium stage, after 55 riders were lapped by the lead group throughout the stage. The small number of riders finishing the event meant the overall classifications looked remarkably lean, with the USA National Team claiming the teams victory over the only other squad with enough finishing riders to classify – Australian Institute of Sport.

Evans’ victory is the second consecutive overall win by a rider making her UCI stage race debut, after Amber Halliday’s victory in 2009. While Halliday snuck away to a solo victory on one of last year’s road stages, Evans victory came thanks to her accumulation of time bonuses from stage victories coupled with a strong second place in the 11 kilometre time trial on stage four.

Results
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team1:03:09
2Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:04
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:06
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
7Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
8Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
9Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
10Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
11Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
12Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
13Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
14Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
15Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
17Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:27
18Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:00:44
19Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:55
20Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:10

Lapped riders
21Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
22Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
23Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
24Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
25Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
26Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
27Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
28Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
29Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
30Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
31Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
32Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
33Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
34Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
35Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
36Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
37Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
38Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
39Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
40Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
41Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
42Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
43Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
44Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
45Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
46Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
47Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
48Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
49Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
50Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
51Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
52Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
53Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
54Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
55Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
56Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
57Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
58Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
59Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
60Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
61Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
62Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
63Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
64Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
65Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
66Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
67Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
68Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
69Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
70Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
71Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
72Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
73Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
74Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
75Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
DNSKaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNSYiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
DNSTracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team

Under 23 rider
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport1:03:19
2Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
3Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:00

Lapped riders
5Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
6Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
7Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
8Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
9Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
10Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
11Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
12Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
13Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
15Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
16Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
17Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
18Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team

Final classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team1:03:09
2Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team0:00:10
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
5Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
10Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
11Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
12Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
13Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
14Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:06
15Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team0:00:10
16Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
18Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
19Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
20Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport

Under 23 rider classification
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport12:33:45
2Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:05:06
4Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:07:10

Teams classification
1USA National Team37:40:52
2AIS Australia National Team0:02:05

 

