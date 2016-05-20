Image 1 of 36 Women's Tour of California TTT podium (l-r): UnitedHealthcare, Twenty16-Bikerider, Boels-Dolmans (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 36 Twenty16-Bikerider win the team time trial at the Women's Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 36 Team TIBCO on the way back to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 36 Hagens Berman - Supermint goes out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 36 Cylance stays in line on the way back in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 36 Wiggle High5 comes by for a good time (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 36 Boels Dolamns on the way out for the winning ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 36 Boels Dolmans closes in on the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 36 Podium Ambition riders warm up on the rollers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 36 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) gets ready for today's time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 36 The Drops Cycling Team leaves the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 36 Weber Shimano leaving old town Folsom (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 36 Tayler Wiles (USA) leads her team on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 36 Bepink ride past the crowd on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 36 Colavita-Bianchi launches up the start house hill (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 36 The Rally women go over one of today's climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 36 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) holds onto the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 36 Rabo-Liv heads towards the turnaround (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 36 Rabo-Liv comes up one of today's climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 36 Team TIBCO heads out on course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 36 Twenty 16 - Ridebiker takes the top prize in today's team time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 36 The Drops Cycling Team warms up on the trainers (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 36 The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team ladies talk before the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 36 The classification leaders after stage 2 Image 25 of 36 Chloe Dygert leads the Young rider classification Image 26 of 36 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) stays in yellow Image 27 of 36 The winning team, Twenty16 - Ridebiker Image 28 of 36 Runners up, Boels Dolmans Image 29 of 36 Twenty16 - Ridebiker riding to victory Image 30 of 36 The Boels Dolmans team on the Folsom course Image 31 of 36 The Rabo-Liv team pass under a bridge Image 32 of 36 Nina Marie Laughlin (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 33 of 36 The Colavita - Bianchi team on the start line Image 34 of 36 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank would finish sixth Image 35 of 36 UnitedHealthcare at the Women's Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 36 Boels-Dolmans during the TTT at the Women's Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) drove her team to a convincing victory over race favourite Boels-Dolmans in the team time trial, the second stage of the Women's Tour of California.

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) retained her lead in the GC by 12 seconds over Armstrong who moved into second place, while Evelyn Stevens (Boels-Dolmans) slotted into third.

With Boels-Dolmans starting two place behind Twenty16 it took several minutes before Armstrong's team were told they had won. Despite the delay Twenty16 knew they had put in a special effort.

"Twenty16 came out on top, we came together as a team and worked really hard for the win," Armstrong said. "We prepared as a team just as I would as an individual."

Good pre-race preparation was helpful on the 20.3 km undulating course. The team event was further complicated by winds that blew steadily through the day at 20-30 kmph.

"We wanted to win and we didn't," Guarnier said immediately after the finish. "It was windy and we saw the course this morning. I know Twenty16 won and they've been out here practicing in the course. Today was the first time we saw it."

Riders lined up at the start on road bikes instead of time trial bikes, a modification intended to help international and small teams manage travel costs. Though the move creates a parity between teams it is greeted with mixed feelings across the peloton.

"We think it's a bit of a shame that we can't show off all of our cool aero equipment we have from our sponsors," TIBCO rider Joanne Kiesanowski said. "We have to bring everything over to Europe when we go. We pay a lot in baggage fees when we go over to Europe with all of the equipment as well."

Despite the attempt to level the playing field several early teams came to the starting gate with aero equipment. A gamble which appeared to contradict race communiques restricting the time trial to mass start legal equipment.

"I know several teams were allowed to start with disc wheels, and deep dish wheels that were in excess of 60 mm, which would not be mass start event," said TIBCO manager Ed Beamon. "I've lodged a protest and discussed it with the chief. I don't know how it's going to play out but it's clearly an incorrect situation."

Canyon-SRAM came in at 28:09 which held as the time to beat until Rabo-Liv crossed the line two seconds faster. UnitedHealthcare, led by Individual World Time Trial champion Linda Villumsen, was the next team to move into the hotseat and would hold the best time of the day until Twenty16 powered in with a winning time of 277:33.

"It was a really good course. The team today rode the best we have together ever," Villumsen said. "So that was a really, really big progression from us and a really good ride."

Rally Cycling suffered a setback 7 km into the race when a touch of wheels brought the team down. GC favourite Sara Poidevin lost several minutes and Kristi Lay was forced to abandon due to injuries.

"It was pretty windy and the girls were going flat out and crossed up wheels – it's just one of those things, just an accident," Rally Team Director Pat McCarty said. "Unfortunately most of the girls went down. Kirsti was the worst off. We are going to get her checked out by the team doctor and see if she needs an X-ray."

Twenty16, who placed fifth at the World Time Trial Championships in Richmond, benefitted from the extra horsepower provided by Armstrong and 19-year-old ingenue, Chloe Dygert.

"They are huge motors so it's nice," Allie Dragoo said. "It's nice when the extra motor is there. It was fun but it was very hard."

Boels-Dolmans director Danny Stam was disappointed to lose the stage by six seconds but was focused on defending Guarnier's yellow jersey in the upcoming stages.

"Tomorrow is an important day. Actually Sunday, the last day, I don't believe anything will happen that day. So tomorrow is the most important day," Stam said. "That is another goal for us, and then we will see how we stand in the GC."

Guarnier leads the race by 12 seconds over Kristin Armstrong as the race heads to stage 3 in Santa Rosa California.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:27:33 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:06 3 UnitedHealthcare 0:00:25 4 Raboliv Womencyclingteam 0:00:34 5 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:36 6 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:55 7 Wiggle High5 0:00:58 8 Hitec Products 0:01:08 9 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling 0:01:12 10 Colavita - Bianchi 0:01:51 11 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:52 12 USA National Team 0:01:57 13 Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:02:05 14 Bepink 0:02:25 15 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 16 Drops Cycling 0:02:49 17 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:17 18 Rally Cycling 0:05:50

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:32:36 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:12 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:44 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:47 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:49 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:50 8 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:53 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:58 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:01:02 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:19 12 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 13 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:20 14 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:01:22 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 16 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:01:28 17 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:32 18 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:39 19 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 20 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:48 21 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:49 23 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:01:56 24 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:02:01 25 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:02:07 26 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 27 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:02:08 29 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 30 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:10 31 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:11 32 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:14 33 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:17 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 0:02:21 35 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:25 36 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 37 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:37 38 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:40 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 41 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 42 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:43 43 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:45 44 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:50 45 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 46 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 47 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:54 48 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:55 49 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:58 50 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:02:59 51 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 0:03:02 52 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:03 53 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:14 54 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:18 55 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:19 56 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:23 57 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 58 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:29 59 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:30 60 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:33 61 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:03:37 62 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:03:39 63 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:47 64 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:03:53 65 Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:01 66 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 67 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:02 68 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:04:07 69 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:10 70 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:14 71 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:23 72 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:04:24 73 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:35 74 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:57 75 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:04:59 76 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 77 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:04 78 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:05:18 79 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:05:19 80 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:21 81 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:24 82 Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:05:49 83 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:05:55 84 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:34 85 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:44 86 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:06:50 87 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:07:53 88 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:38 89 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:09:00 90 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:09:07 91 Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:09:20 92 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:30 93 Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:55 94 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:13:10 95 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:28 96 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:13:46

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 2 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 2 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 1 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 3:33:29 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:46 3 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:14 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:17 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:21 6 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 0:02:09 7 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:10 8 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:02:46 9 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:03:00 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:03:14 11 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:17 12 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:31 13 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:31 14 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:41 15 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:08:14 16 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:12:53