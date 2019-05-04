Image 1 of 22 Vos sprinted to victory on stage two (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 22 Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the most active rider jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 22 The final podium – Mavi Garcia, Marianne Vos, Soraya Paladin (L-R) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 22 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the points classification (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 22 Mavi Garcia (Movistar Team) won the mountain classification (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 22 Deignan, Garcia, Vos, Paladin and Majerus on the final podium (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 22 Marianne Vos celebrates her win (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 22 The peloton roll out in Bridlington (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 22 The stage start (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 22 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) on the attack (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 22 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) fights through the rain (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 22 Paladin leads the race-winning attack (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 22 Garcia, Vos and Paladin on the attack (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 22 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) in the stage-winning break (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 22 Van der Breggen leads the way up a climb (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 22 Attacks fly on the second stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 22 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the chase group (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 18 of 22 Fighting over the top of one of the day's climbs (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 19 of 22 A picturesque moment on a wet and windy day (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 20 of 22 The race classification leaders at the stage start (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 21 of 22 The winning break of Garcia, Vos and Paladin (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 22 of 22 Vos with the winner's trophy (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire after she won the final stage in Scarborough. The Dutchwoman beat Mavi Garcia (Movistar) and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) in a three-up sprint at the end of a windswept stage.

Vos was present in the key moves on a stage that was battered by strong winds, hail and rain. She matched Paladin on the final climb when the Ale Cipollini rider clipped off the front and the duo caught Garcia who had attacked from almost 60km out. Vos launched a stinging attack with 28km to go but was forced to wait for the chasing pair and the three riders shared the workload as they established a sizeable gap on the remnants of the peloton in the closing stages.

Vos, who had taken bonus seconds on stage 1, knew that in order to win the overall title she needed to win stage 2 and her sprint was more than good enough to hold off Garcia and Paladin. The top three at the finish in Scarborough took the final three positions in the overall standings, while Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) won the bunch sprint for fourth ahead of Amanda Spratt. Majerus finished fourth on GC.

“It was a crazy day. There were a lot of climbs and many attacks. We had to endure a lot and I actually don’t know how I ended up in the front in the end. I was trying to go with the good moves and when I went with Paladin to the leader Garcia we knew that we had a chance if we just kept going. It’s a great win,” Vos said at the finish.

“I have to watch it back to see what happened because there were so many things that happened all day. There were strong winds and I had to stay at the front. There were a lot of attacks and it was a strong group that went earlier in the race when Anna went solo. That’s a dangerous attack but then we came back, there were more attacks, and over the last two climbs we had gaps and on the final climb I could follow Paladin and in the final there were three of us.”

There was a brief pause in the race action when the stage had to be neutralized due to an oil spill on the road but the riders were soon back at race speed.

World champion Anna van der Breggen kicked off the action with a stinging attack at 70km to go, and from then on the race was virtually uncontrollable with riders attacking and dropping back at a constant rate. Vos, Paladin, Lizzie Deignan, Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna Henderson joined Van der Breggen out front.

When Garcia attacked with roughly 60km to go she quickly established a buffer over the chase and as she crested the final climb of the Cote de Ugglebarnby she had established a lead of around 30 seconds. Padelin and Vos gave chase and managed to catch the Movistar leader over the top of the climb as the rest of the Deignan group was swallowed up.

With 28km to go, Vos attacked in a bid to soften up her rivals but Padelin and Garcia worked to bring back the CCC rider and with 24km to go the trio began to collaborate.

“After such a day you don’t know how the sprint is going to be,” Vos said after the race.

“I wasn’t really sure. The only thing I was sure of was that we were going to stay away. I was still a little bit nervous.”

After her win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March, Vos went into the Ardennes Classics as a hot favourite. She was third in Amstel Gold Race, fourth in Fleche Wallonne but slightly off the pace in Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Her win in Yorkshire may not rank as a Classic or a WorldTour race but it was still the ideal manner in which to close out her spring campaign.

“Of course I’m very happy to win. The spring has been good, and I was happy with Amstel, was fourth in Fleche and just not there in Liege. So I’m very happy to end the spring with this win. I just had to focus on what I had to do in the sprint.”

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:59:16 2 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:22 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:37 7 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:01 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:06 9 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:39 11 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:47 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:08 13 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:50 14 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 15 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 16 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 18 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 19 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 22 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 24 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 25 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 26 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 27 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 28 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:54 29 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:57 31 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:29 32 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 33 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 0:06:41 34 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 35 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 36 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 37 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing 38 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team 39 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 40 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 41 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 42 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 43 Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team 44 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 47 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 48 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 49 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 50 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 51 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 52 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 53 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 54 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 55 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:06:48 56 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 58 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 59 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:56 60 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:10 61 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:16 62 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:37 63 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 64 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:56 65 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 66 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 67 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:13:16 68 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:13:31 69 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 70 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 71 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 72 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 73 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 74 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 75 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 76 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 77 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 78 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:13:37 DNF Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women DNF Megan Barker (GBr) Drops DNF Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops DNF Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women DNF Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing DNF Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing DNF Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing DNF Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm DNF Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm DNF Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women DNF Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini DNF Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv DNF Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini DNF Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini DNF Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Stage 2 points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 19 3 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 5 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 10 6 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 8 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 11 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 13 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 14 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 16 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 17 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 3 18 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 19 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 1 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Stage 2 mountain classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 4 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 7 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 2 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 1 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7:34:27 2 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:07 3 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:09 4 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:28 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:35 6 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:50 7 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:14 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:19 9 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:50 11 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:00 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:21 13 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:59 14 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:03 15 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 18 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women 19 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 20 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 21 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 22 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 24 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 25 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 26 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team 28 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:04 29 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:07 30 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:10 31 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:42 32 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:51 33 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:06:53 34 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:54 35 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing 36 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 37 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 38 Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 39 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team 40 Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 41 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 42 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 43 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team 44 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 45 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM 46 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 47 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 48 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 49 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 50 Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team 51 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 52 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 53 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:01 54 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:07:09 58 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:07:12 59 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:16 60 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:23 61 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:29 62 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:47 63 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:10:02 64 Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:09 65 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 66 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 67 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:13:44 68 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 69 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops 70 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 71 Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv 72 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 73 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 74 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 75 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:13:50 76 Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:13:56 77 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 78 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:14:30

Final points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 19 3 Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 12 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 5 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women 10 6 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 8 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women 7 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 11 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 13 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 14 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 15 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 4 16 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 3 17 Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm 3 18 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 19 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 1 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1

Final mountain classification