Vos wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire

Dutchwoman claims final stage in Scarborough

Vos sprinted to victory on stage two

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the most active rider jersey

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The final podium – Mavi Garcia, Marianne Vos, Soraya Paladin (L-R)

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) won the points classification

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Mavi Garcia (Movistar Team) won the mountain classification

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Deignan, Garcia, Vos, Paladin and Majerus on the final podium

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Marianne Vos celebrates her win

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The peloton roll out in Bridlington

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The stage start

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) on the attack

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) fights through the rain

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Paladin leads the race-winning attack

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Garcia, Vos and Paladin on the attack

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) in the stage-winning break

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Van der Breggen leads the way up a climb

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Attacks fly on the second stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) in the chase group

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Fighting over the top of one of the day's climbs

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
A picturesque moment on a wet and windy day

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The race classification leaders at the stage start

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The winning break of Garcia, Vos and Paladin

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Vos with the winner's trophy

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire after she won the final stage in Scarborough. The Dutchwoman beat Mavi Garcia (Movistar) and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) in a three-up sprint at the end of a windswept stage.

Vos was present in the key moves on a stage that was battered by strong winds, hail and rain. She matched Paladin on the final climb when the Ale Cipollini rider clipped off the front and the duo caught Garcia who had attacked from almost 60km out. Vos launched a stinging attack with 28km to go but was forced to wait for the chasing pair and the three riders shared the workload as they established a sizeable gap on the remnants of the peloton in the closing stages.

Vos, who had taken bonus seconds on stage 1, knew that in order to win the overall title she needed to win stage 2 and her sprint was more than good enough to hold off Garcia and Paladin. The top three at the finish in Scarborough took the final three positions in the overall standings, while Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) won the bunch sprint for fourth ahead of Amanda Spratt. Majerus finished fourth on GC.

“It was a crazy day. There were a lot of climbs and many attacks. We had to endure a lot and I actually don’t know how I ended up in the front in the end. I was trying to go with the good moves and when I went with Paladin to the leader Garcia we knew that we had a chance if we just kept going. It’s a great win,” Vos said at the finish.

“I have to watch it back to see what happened because there were so many things that happened all day. There were strong winds and I had to stay at the front. There were a lot of attacks and it was a strong group that went earlier in the race when Anna went solo. That’s a dangerous attack but then we came back, there were more attacks, and over the last two climbs we had gaps and on the final climb I could follow Paladin and in the final there were three of us.”

There was a brief pause in the race action when the stage had to be neutralized due to an oil spill on the road but the riders were soon back at race speed.

World champion Anna van der Breggen kicked off the action with a stinging attack at 70km to go, and from then on the race was virtually uncontrollable with riders attacking and dropping back at a constant rate. Vos, Paladin, Lizzie Deignan, Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna Henderson joined Van der Breggen out front.

When Garcia attacked with roughly 60km to go she quickly established a buffer over the chase and as she crested the final climb of the Cote de Ugglebarnby she had established a lead of around 30 seconds. Padelin and Vos gave chase and managed to catch the Movistar leader over the top of the climb as the rest of the Deignan group was swallowed up.

With 28km to go, Vos attacked in a bid to soften up her rivals but Padelin and Garcia worked to bring back the CCC rider and with 24km to go the trio began to collaborate.

“After such a day you don’t know how the sprint is going to be,” Vos said after the race.

“I wasn’t really sure. The only thing I was sure of was that we were going to stay away. I was still a little bit nervous.”

After her win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March, Vos went into the Ardennes Classics as a hot favourite. She was third in Amstel Gold Race, fourth in Fleche Wallonne but slightly off the pace in Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Her win in Yorkshire may not rank as a Classic or a WorldTour race but it was still the ideal manner in which to close out her spring campaign.

“Of course I’m very happy to win. The spring has been good, and I was happy with Amstel, was fourth in Fleche and just not there in Liege. So I’m very happy to end the spring with this win. I just had to focus on what I had to do in the sprint.”

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3:59:16
2Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:22
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:37
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:01
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:06
9Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:39
11Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:47
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:08
13Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:50
14Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
15Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
16Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
18Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
19Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
22Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
24Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
25Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
26Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
27Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
28Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:54
29Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:57
31Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:29
32Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
33Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm0:06:41
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
35Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
37Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
38Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
39Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
40Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
41Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
42Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
43Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
45Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
47Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
49Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
50Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
51Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
53Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
54Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
55Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:06:48
56Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
57Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
59Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:56
60Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:10
61Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:09:16
62Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:37
63Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
64Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:11:56
65Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
66Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
67Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:13:16
68Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:13:31
69Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
70Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
72Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
73Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
74Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
75Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
76Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
77Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
78Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:13:37
DNFRebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFMegan Barker (GBr) Drops
DNFElinor Barker (GBr) Drops
DNFAnna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
DNFLucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing
DNFKelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing
DNFJessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
DNFGabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
DNFRuth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFMaria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
DNFEsther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport

Stage 2 points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv19
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women12
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling11
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women10
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
7Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank9
8Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
11Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
13Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
14Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
17Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm3
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
19Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport1
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Stage 2 mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women8pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
5Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women2
7Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm2
8Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7:34:27
2Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:07
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:09
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:28
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:35
6Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:50
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:14
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:19
9Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:02:50
11Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:00
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:21
13Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:59
14Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:03
15Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
18Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
19Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
20Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
21Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
22Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
24Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
25Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
26Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
28Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:04
29Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:07
30Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:10
31Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:06:42
32Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:06:51
33Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:06:53
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:54
35Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
36Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
37Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
38Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
39Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
40Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
41Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
43Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
44Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
45Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
46Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
47Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
50Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
51Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
52Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
53Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:01
54Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:09
58Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:07:12
59Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:16
60Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:23
61Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:09:29
62Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women0:09:47
63Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:02
64Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:09
65Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
66Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
67Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:13:44
68Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
69Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
70Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
71Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
72Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
73Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:13:50
76Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:13:56
77Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
78Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:14:30

Final points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam20pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv19
3Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women12
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling11
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women10
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
7Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank9
8Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women7
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
11Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5
13Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
14Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
15Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling4
16Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM3
17Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm3
18Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope2
19Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport1
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

Final mountain classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women8pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
4Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women2
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
7Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm2
8Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1

