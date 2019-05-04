Vos wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire
Dutchwoman claims final stage in Scarborough
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the Women's Tour de Yorkshire after she won the final stage in Scarborough. The Dutchwoman beat Mavi Garcia (Movistar) and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) in a three-up sprint at the end of a windswept stage.
Vos was present in the key moves on a stage that was battered by strong winds, hail and rain. She matched Paladin on the final climb when the Ale Cipollini rider clipped off the front and the duo caught Garcia who had attacked from almost 60km out. Vos launched a stinging attack with 28km to go but was forced to wait for the chasing pair and the three riders shared the workload as they established a sizeable gap on the remnants of the peloton in the closing stages.
Vos, who had taken bonus seconds on stage 1, knew that in order to win the overall title she needed to win stage 2 and her sprint was more than good enough to hold off Garcia and Paladin. The top three at the finish in Scarborough took the final three positions in the overall standings, while Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) won the bunch sprint for fourth ahead of Amanda Spratt. Majerus finished fourth on GC.
“It was a crazy day. There were a lot of climbs and many attacks. We had to endure a lot and I actually don’t know how I ended up in the front in the end. I was trying to go with the good moves and when I went with Paladin to the leader Garcia we knew that we had a chance if we just kept going. It’s a great win,” Vos said at the finish.
“I have to watch it back to see what happened because there were so many things that happened all day. There were strong winds and I had to stay at the front. There were a lot of attacks and it was a strong group that went earlier in the race when Anna went solo. That’s a dangerous attack but then we came back, there were more attacks, and over the last two climbs we had gaps and on the final climb I could follow Paladin and in the final there were three of us.”
There was a brief pause in the race action when the stage had to be neutralized due to an oil spill on the road but the riders were soon back at race speed.
World champion Anna van der Breggen kicked off the action with a stinging attack at 70km to go, and from then on the race was virtually uncontrollable with riders attacking and dropping back at a constant rate. Vos, Paladin, Lizzie Deignan, Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna Henderson joined Van der Breggen out front.
When Garcia attacked with roughly 60km to go she quickly established a buffer over the chase and as she crested the final climb of the Cote de Ugglebarnby she had established a lead of around 30 seconds. Padelin and Vos gave chase and managed to catch the Movistar leader over the top of the climb as the rest of the Deignan group was swallowed up.
With 28km to go, Vos attacked in a bid to soften up her rivals but Padelin and Garcia worked to bring back the CCC rider and with 24km to go the trio began to collaborate.
“After such a day you don’t know how the sprint is going to be,” Vos said after the race.
“I wasn’t really sure. The only thing I was sure of was that we were going to stay away. I was still a little bit nervous.”
After her win in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda in March, Vos went into the Ardennes Classics as a hot favourite. She was third in Amstel Gold Race, fourth in Fleche Wallonne but slightly off the pace in Liege-Bastogne-Liege. Her win in Yorkshire may not rank as a Classic or a WorldTour race but it was still the ideal manner in which to close out her spring campaign.
“Of course I’m very happy to win. The spring has been good, and I was happy with Amstel, was fourth in Fleche and just not there in Liege. So I’m very happy to end the spring with this win. I just had to focus on what I had to do in the sprint.”
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3:59:16
|2
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:22
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:01
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:06
|9
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:39
|11
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:47
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:08
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:50
|14
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|15
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|16
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|22
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|24
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|25
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|26
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|27
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|28
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:54
|29
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:57
|31
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:29
|32
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|33
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|0:06:41
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|35
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|37
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
|38
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|39
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|40
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|41
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|42
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|43
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|49
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|50
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|51
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|53
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|54
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|55
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|56
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|59
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:56
|60
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:10
|61
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:16
|62
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:37
|63
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|64
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:56
|65
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|66
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|67
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:16
|68
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:31
|69
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|70
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|71
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|74
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|75
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|76
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|77
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:13:37
|DNF
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNF
|Lucy Gadd (GBr) Storey Racing
|DNF
|Kelly Murphy (Irl) Storey Racing
|DNF
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|DNF
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
Stage 2 points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|19
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|8
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|11
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|13
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|14
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|17
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|3
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|19
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|1
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
Stage 2 mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|6
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|7
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|2
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7:34:27
|2
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:07
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:09
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:28
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:35
|6
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:14
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:19
|9
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:50
|11
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:00
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:21
|13
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:59
|14
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:03
|15
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|18
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|21
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|24
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|25
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|26
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Lauren Dolan (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|28
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:04
|29
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:07
|30
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:10
|31
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:42
|32
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:51
|33
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:06:53
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:54
|35
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Storey Racing
|36
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|37
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|38
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|40
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|41
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|43
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|44
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|45
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|46
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|47
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|50
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|51
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|52
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|53
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:01
|54
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:07:09
|58
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:07:12
|59
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:16
|60
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:23
|61
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:29
|62
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:47
|63
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:02
|64
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:09
|65
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|66
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|67
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:44
|68
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|69
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Drops
|70
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|71
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|72
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|73
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:13:50
|76
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:56
|77
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|78
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:14:30
Final points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|19
|3
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|8
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|7
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|11
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|12
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|13
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|14
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|15
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|4
|16
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|17
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|3
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|19
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|1
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
Final mountain classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|4
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|7
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother UK-Tifosi p/b OnForm
|2
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1
